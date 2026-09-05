Disclaimer

¹ The mean dose in the PTV does not differ more than 1% in MRCAT-based plans as compared to CT-based plans for 95% of the patient cases

² Accurate means: MRCAT-based patient positioning is within 2 mm accuracy for bony anatomy compared to CT-based patient positioning for 95% of cases

³ Accurate means: MRCAT provides < ± 1 mm total system geometric accuracy of image data in < 20 cm Diameter Spherical Volume (DSV) and < ± 2 mm total system geometric accuracy of image data in < 40 cm Diameter Spherical Volume (DSV)* * Limited to 32 cm in z-direction in more than 95% of the points within the volume

MRCAT Head and Neck is not available for sale in all markets.