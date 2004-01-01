Søgeord

SmartSpeed 3D FreeBreathing - Abdomen

MR Clinical Applications

Find lignende produkter

Philips SmartSpeed delivers fast high-quality imaging for wide range of patients including patients who struggling to hold their breath during the exam. Philips SmartSpeed 3DFreeBreathing helps to acquire ultra-fast, high-quality imaging with reduced artifacts*. It allows the acquisition of 3D T1-weighted gradient echo scans without the need for breath holding. It is intrinsically robust for motion artifacts that can originate from breathing, and peristaltic motion.

Kontakt os
  • * Compared to Philips 3DVane XD

Ved at klikke på linket forlader du den officielle Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") hjemmeside. Eventuelle links til tredjepartswebsteder, der kan vises på dette websted, er kun tilvejebragt for din bekvemmelighed og repræsenterer på ingen måde nogen tilknytning til eller godkendelse af oplysningerne på disse linkede websteder. Philips giver ingen erklæringer eller garantier af nogen art med hensyn til tredjepartswebsteder eller oplysningerne deri.

Jeg forstår

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

Jeg forstår

Ved at klikke på linket forlader du den officielle Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") hjemmeside. Eventuelle links til tredjepartswebsteder, der kan vises på dette websted, er kun tilvejebragt for din bekvemmelighed og repræsenterer på ingen måde nogen tilknytning til eller godkendelse af oplysningerne på disse linkede websteder. Philips giver ingen erklæringer eller garantier af nogen art med hensyn til tredjepartswebsteder eller oplysningerne deri.

Jeg forstår

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

Jeg forstår
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. Alle rettigheder forbeholdes.

Vores websted vises bedst med den nyeste version af Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome eller Firefox.