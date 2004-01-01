Søgeord

SmartSpeed Diffusion Pelvis

MR Clinical Applications

Philips SmartSpeed delivers image quality and speed at your fingertips. By nature, DWI scans have a low signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) as the signal has decayed by the applied diffusion encoding gradients. To have an adequate image quality multiple diffusion directions are involved which can take a considerable amount of time. With Philips SmartSpeed Diffusion the technology of DWI is integrated in the Philips SmartSpeed Engine to reduce the scan time and improve the SNR of individual diffusion-weighted imaging measurements*.

  • * Compared to Philips DWI

Ved at klikke på linket forlader du den officielle Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") hjemmeside. Eventuelle links til tredjepartswebsteder, der kan vises på dette websted, er kun tilvejebragt for din bekvemmelighed og repræsenterer på ingen måde nogen tilknytning til eller godkendelse af oplysningerne på disse linkede websteder. Philips giver ingen erklæringer eller garantier af nogen art med hensyn til tredjepartswebsteder eller oplysningerne deri.

