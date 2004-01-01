With advanced vascular imaging capabilities, Brilliance iCT is ready for your challenging imaging studies. The system offers low noise at low energy and low dose with consistency in image quality through iPatient, which puts you in control of innovative workflow solutions. Expect outstanding results across a demanding range of patients and studies. With Brilliance iCT, premium capabilities and performance are designed to help you drive and keep referrals through excellence in patient-centric imaging.
The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price**** compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, service performance levels and training as new Philips systems, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition
Refurbishment process
With over 30 years of OEM refurbishment experience, we guarantee high-quality Circular Edition systems. Each system undergoes our rigorous seven-step OEM refurbishment process, in which obsolete or defective parts are replaced with original Philips components. Systems are cosmetically refurbished to look brand-new, and full system testing ensures that performance and image quality are as good as new. Circular Edition systems are custom-configurable to meet your facility’s clinical needs, and we provide the same warranty as with new Philips systems.
Premium image quality
iDose⁴ improves image quality* through artifact prevention and increased spatial resolution at low dose. O-MAR reduces artifacts caused by large orthopedic implants. Together they produce high image quality with reduced artifacts.
Advanced procedures
Advanced procedures made routine and fast
Philips iPatient is an advanced platform that puts you in control of your CT system today, while preparing you for the challenges of tomorrow. This allows you to plan the results , not the acquisition. It also give you confidence and consistency 24/7.
Future-proof platform
We understand how critical it is to elevate quality and efficiency in your daily work routine and we know that no two practices are alike. This is why we developed a customizable premium approach to the iCT scanner.
Begin reading early
Access, review, analyze, diagnose, and present images quickly, efficiently, and collaboratively with the latest technology with a single advanced visualization solution. It works across clinical specialties, across modalities, and across your enterprise.
IMR - industry-leading low-contrast resolution
With Philips IMR* you can simultaneously achieve 60–80% lower dose, 43–80% improved low-contrast detectability, and 70–83% lower noise.*** IMR gives you confidence through enhanced visualization of fine detail.
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition
Refurbishment process
With over 30 years of OEM refurbishment experience, we guarantee high-quality Circular Edition systems. Each system undergoes our rigorous seven-step OEM refurbishment process, in which obsolete or defective parts are replaced with original Philips components. Systems are cosmetically refurbished to look brand-new, and full system testing ensures that performance and image quality are as good as new. Circular Edition systems are custom-configurable to meet your facility’s clinical needs, and we provide the same warranty as with new Philips systems.
Premium image quality
iDose⁴ improves image quality* through artifact prevention and increased spatial resolution at low dose. O-MAR reduces artifacts caused by large orthopedic implants. Together they produce high image quality with reduced artifacts.
Advanced procedures
Philips iPatient is an advanced platform that puts you in control of your CT system today, while preparing you for the challenges of tomorrow. This allows you to plan the results , not the acquisition. It also give you confidence and consistency 24/7.
Future-proof platform
We understand how critical it is to elevate quality and efficiency in your daily work routine and we know that no two practices are alike. This is why we developed a customizable premium approach to the iCT scanner.
Begin reading early
Access, review, analyze, diagnose, and present images quickly, efficiently, and collaboratively with the latest technology with a single advanced visualization solution. It works across clinical specialties, across modalities, and across your enterprise.
IMR - industry-leading low-contrast resolution
With Philips IMR* you can simultaneously achieve 60–80% lower dose, 43–80% improved low-contrast detectability, and 70–83% lower noise.*** IMR gives you confidence through enhanced visualization of fine detail.
* Optional
** Improved image quality as defined by improvements in spatial resolution and/or noise reduction as measured in phantom studies.
*** In clinical practice, the use of IMR may reduce CT patient dose depending on the clinical task, patient size, anatomical location, and clinical practice. A consultation with a radiologist and a physicist should be made to determine the appropriate dose to obtain diagnostic image quality for the particular clinical task. Lower image noise, improved spatial resolution, improved low-contrast detectability, and/or dose reduction were tested using Reference Body Protocol. All metrics were tested on phantoms. Dose reduction assessments were performed using 0.8 mm slices, and tested on the MITA CT IQ Phantom (CCT183, The Phantom Laboratory), using human observers. Data on file.
**** Average cost savings compared to the purchase price of a similar new Philips system. Pricing depends on modality, product type, configuration, and other factors.
