Søgeord
To learn more about Philips enterprise telehealth programs, please call us at 1-866-554-4776 or click below.
Request contact
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
Ved at klikke på linket forlader du den officielle Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") hjemmeside. Eventuelle links til tredjepartswebsteder, der kan vises på dette websted, er kun tilvejebragt for din bekvemmelighed og repræsenterer på ingen måde nogen tilknytning til eller godkendelse af oplysningerne på disse linkede websteder. Philips giver ingen erklæringer eller garantier af nogen art med hensyn til tredjepartswebsteder eller oplysningerne deri.Jeg forstår
Advanced algorithms
Advanced algorithms
Advanced algorithms
Behavioral science foundation²
Behavioral science foundation²
Behavioral science foundation²
Clinical and operational support and training
Clinical and operational support and training
Clinical and operational support and training
Platform for effective care collaboration
Platform for effective care collaboration
Platform for effective care collaboration
Advanced algorithms
Advanced algorithms
Advanced algorithms
Behavioral science foundation²
Behavioral science foundation²
Behavioral science foundation²
Clinical and operational support and training
Clinical and operational support and training
Clinical and operational support and training
Platform for effective care collaboration
Platform for effective care collaboration
Platform for effective care collaboration
By combining leading telehealth technologies that monitor and educate, with a transformed clinical model that unites former factionalized care team members, the eIAC program brings a concentration of effort to the small number of patients that utilize the majority of your system’s resources and funds.
Treating patients with complex chronic conditions—the most acute 5% of the patient population—often takes up 50% of a health system’s resources.³ The eIAC program can help lower the cost of quality care for these patients. In a study at Banner Health, the eIAC program¹:
Vis produkt
Vis produkt
Ved at klikke på linket forlader du den officielle Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") hjemmeside. Eventuelle links til tredjepartswebsteder, der kan vises på dette websted, er kun tilvejebragt for din bekvemmelighed og repræsenterer på ingen måde nogen tilknytning til eller godkendelse af oplysningerne på disse linkede websteder. Philips giver ingen erklæringer eller garantier af nogen art med hensyn til tredjepartswebsteder eller oplysningerne deri.Jeg forstår
Vores websted vises bedst med den nyeste version af Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome eller Firefox.