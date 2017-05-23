Søgeord
IntelliSpace PACS iVault is a fast, always online medical image PACS archive solution. It provides images and information to users across your enterprise. It scales to millions of studies per year and hundreds of concurrent users.
Clustered Servers
Modular virtualization architecture for scalable storage
Multiple Storage Servers for extra protection
Low cost retrieval
24/7/365 Monitoring for rapid response to issues
99.99% Uptime for life-critical services
Off-Site Disaster Recovery for complete data restoration
Worklist Failover allows access in case of network failure
Tier 1 Facility
RAID-5 storage for fast just-in-time delivery
