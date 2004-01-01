See the minute details of complex anatomy more easily with Philips FlexVision XL, a large, full-color LCD display for the interventional suite. This medical grade, high definition monitor lets you view multiple images in the size you want, in the place you want.
56-inch medical-grade monitor
56-inch medical-grade monitor enhances viewing
Select information from up to 16 imaging sources to and view up to 8 at once on the 56-inch, high-definition color LCD display screen. You can create different screen layouts to suit individual preferences or interventions.
SuperZoom
SuperZoom enlarges tiny details
Improve visibility of small details of anatomy, devices and data (ECG signals and hemodynamic data) with SuperZoom. This can enhance decision making during challenging interventions. It's like bringing images closer to you, while remaining in the most comfortable working position.
56-inch medical-grade monitor enhances viewing
SuperZoom
Improve visibility of small details of anatomy, devices and data (ECG signals and hemodynamic data) with SuperZoom. This can enhance decision making during challenging interventions. It's like bringing images closer to you, while remaining in the most comfortable working position.
