Respironics Non-invasive ventilatior

Respironics BiPAP Focus

Non-invasive ventilatior

The BiPAP Focus enhances staff efficiency and patient care while delivering reliable non-invasive ventilation (NIV). It adapts automatically to changing patient needs.

Specifikationer

Controls
CPAP
  • 4 - 20 cm H₂O
Ramp start
  • 4 cmH20 - EPAP cm H₂O
IPAP
  • 4 - 30 cm H₂O
EPAP
  • 4 - 25 cm H₂O
Rise time
  • 1 - 6 (1 = 0.1 s, 6 = 0.6 s) s
I-time
  • 0.5 - 0.3 s
Ramp time
  • 0 - 45 minute(s)
Maximum flow capability
  • 160 l/min
Leak compensation
  • Up - 60 l/min
Physical
Dimensions (HxWxD)
  • 140 mm x 290 mm x 355 mm (5.5 in x 11.4 in x 14 in)
Weight
  • 4.5 kg (10 lb)
Patient parameters
Patient circuit pressure
  • 0 - 35 cm H₂O
Estimated minute ventilation (MV)
  • 0 - 99 l/min
Rate
  • 0 - 99 beats per minute
Estimated tidal volume (VT)
  • 0 - 4000 ml
Patient leak
  • 0 - 200 l/min
Apnea rate
  • 0 - 99 events per hour
Electrical
Input rating
  • 100 VAC/230 VAC, 50/60 Hz
Battery backup
  • 3.8 amp-hour (Ah) Nickel metal hydride (NiMH)
Fuse
  • Not replaceable
Nurse call
  • 0.280 A (rated current) 250 V (rated voltage)
Alarms
Low system pressure
  • 5 cmH20 under target EPAP pressure cm H₂O
Apnea rate
  • Off or 5, 10, 20 events per hour
High system pressure
  • 5 cmH20 over target IPAP pressure cm H₂O
Apnea
  • Off or 20, 40, 60 s
Nurse call
  • Normally open, normally closed
Adjustable user interface parameters
Alarm volume
  • Screen brightness
Display units
  • Screen contrast
Reverse video
  • Screen lock timer

