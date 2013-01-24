Philips - Klik her for at navigere til hjemmesiden
Hjemmeside
$

Søgeord

Comfort Single Electric Breast Pump Single breast expression

Comfort Single Electric Breast Pump

Single breast expression

Find lignende produkter

Designed for mothers’ comfort, this small, portable single electric pump is convenient to use in or out of the home. Three user controlled vacuum settings offer personalized comfort for a steady supply of milk.

Kontakt os
This website is for healthcare professionals. If you are a parent looking for product information click here

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand