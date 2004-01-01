Søgeord

EPIQ7 C9-2 Curved Array with PureWave crystal technology

Transducer

9 to 2 MHz extended operating frequency range. End-fire sector, 45 mm radius of curvature, 102° field of view (wide scan enabled). Steerable pulsed wave and color Doppler, Color Power Angio (CPA), directional CPA, SonoCT, XRES, and harmonic imaging. General purpose obstetrical and gynecological, small adult and pediatric abdominal applications. Supports biopsy guide capabilities (4 angle).

