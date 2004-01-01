Søgeord

HD15 BP10-5EC Biplane Curved Array

Transducer

Find lignende produkter

10 to 5 MHz extended frequency range. Field of view: 126°. Biplane intersecting sagittal and transverse sectors, 8 mm radius of curvature. Steerable pulsed wave and color Doppler, Color Power Angio, harmonic, Freehand 3D, Panoramic, SonoCT, and XRES imaging. Endorectal and endovaginal applications for urology. Biopsy kit available.

Kontakt os
Features
-

-

-

-

-

-

-
  • -
See all features
-

-

-

-

-

-

-
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2022. Alle rettigheder forbeholdes.

Vores websted vises bedst med den nyeste version af Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome eller Firefox.