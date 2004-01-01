Søgeord

Ny

MR T2* Neuro Perfusion​

Reviewing brain tissue perfusion viability

Find lignende produkter

Provides physicians with supporting information for the evaluation of stroke, or assessment and follow-up of brain tumors. The application supports the analysis of T2* Perfusion studies to generate parametric data including TTP, MTT or Tmax. Offers several analysis techniques(1) such as leakage correction, which allows to assess the time intensity curves where there is no proper recovery of the baseline after contrast passage, and manual arterial input function (AIF) which enables perfusion-diffusion mismatch if a Diffusion input dataset is available in addition to the Perfusion series.

Kontakt os
  • These functionalities may not be available in all territories. Please contact your Philips representative for more details.

Ved at klikke på linket forlader du den officielle Royal Philips ("Philips") hjemmeside. Eventuelle links til tredjepartswebsteder, der kan vises på dette websted, er kun tilvejebragt for din bekvemmelighed og repræsenterer på ingen måde nogen tilknytning til eller godkendelse af oplysningerne på disse linkede websteder. Philips giver ingen erklæringer eller garantier af nogen art med hensyn til tredjepartswebsteder eller oplysningerne deri.

Jeg forstår

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Ved at klikke på linket forlader du den officielle Royal Philips ("Philips") hjemmeside. Eventuelle links til tredjepartswebsteder, der kan vises på dette websted, er kun tilvejebragt for din bekvemmelighed og repræsenterer på ingen måde nogen tilknytning til eller godkendelse af oplysningerne på disse linkede websteder. Philips giver ingen erklæringer eller garantier af nogen art med hensyn til tredjepartswebsteder eller oplysningerne deri.

Jeg forstår

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. Alle rettigheder forbeholdes.

Vores websted vises bedst med den nyeste version af Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome eller Firefox.