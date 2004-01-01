Søgeord

CT Dual Energy Viewer

Visualize data from dual-energy acquisition​

Provides a set of tools for registration, quantification, and visualization of dual-energy image data acquired from the Philips iCT scanner’s sequential dual-energy acquisition as well as from other vendors’ (1) dual energy-acquisitions.

  • (1) Please contact your local Philips representative for details about multi-vendor coverage.

