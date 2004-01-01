Søgeord

Ny

MR Brain Function Analysis

Brain activation analysis

Find lignende produkter

Helps to identify and visualize functional regions of the brain, relying on local metabolic and hemodynamic changes that occur in activated brain areas. The tool applies a generalized linear regression model to analyze block paradigms, event-related paradigms, and resting state data. Supports export of functional results through the Multi Modality Viewer including DICOM-based images with co-registered anatomical and fMRI maps

Kontakt os

Ved at klikke på linket forlader du den officielle Royal Philips ("Philips") hjemmeside. Eventuelle links til tredjepartswebsteder, der kan vises på dette websted, er kun tilvejebragt for din bekvemmelighed og repræsenterer på ingen måde nogen tilknytning til eller godkendelse af oplysningerne på disse linkede websteder. Philips giver ingen erklæringer eller garantier af nogen art med hensyn til tredjepartswebsteder eller oplysningerne deri.

Jeg forstår

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Ved at klikke på linket forlader du den officielle Royal Philips ("Philips") hjemmeside. Eventuelle links til tredjepartswebsteder, der kan vises på dette websted, er kun tilvejebragt for din bekvemmelighed og repræsenterer på ingen måde nogen tilknytning til eller godkendelse af oplysningerne på disse linkede websteder. Philips giver ingen erklæringer eller garantier af nogen art med hensyn til tredjepartswebsteder eller oplysningerne deri.

Jeg forstår

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. Alle rettigheder forbeholdes.

Vores websted vises bedst med den nyeste version af Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome eller Firefox.