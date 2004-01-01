Søgeord

MR Caas 4D flow​

Visualization and quantification of blood flow

A post-processing software solution that enables users to generate 3D volume reconstructions for MR data, to visualize and evaluate blood flow in cardiovascular structures, including heart valves, chambers, and vessels, based on cardiovascular MR 4D Flow imaging.​ It consists of 2 modules (Heart and Artery), with intuitive and validated workflows that guide you to reliable and reproducible results in a few easy clicks, supporting your clinical decisions.

  • Caas is a trademark of Pie Medical Inc. These functionalities may not be available in all territories. Please contact your Philips representative for more details.

Ved at klikke på linket forlader du den officielle Royal Philips ("Philips") hjemmeside. Eventuelle links til tredjepartswebsteder, der kan vises på dette websted, er kun tilvejebragt for din bekvemmelighed og repræsenterer på ingen måde nogen tilknytning til eller godkendelse af oplysningerne på disse linkede websteder. Philips giver ingen erklæringer eller garantier af nogen art med hensyn til tredjepartswebsteder eller oplysningerne deri.

