CT Brain Perfusion

Determine areas of reduced cerebral blood flow compared to the contralateral hemisphere​

Generates qualitative and quantitative information about image intensity changes over time. It supports identification of hypo-perfused areas in acute stroke by use of quantitative color maps. The perfusion and summary maps can be automatically generated and sent to PACS for convenient reviewing.​ And sent to a pre-defined list of recipients via email in less than 2 mins(4)(5) . Quality indicators (‘traffic lights’) highlighting potential acquisition inaccuracies that may affect results reliability. With studies of sufficient scan duration, permeability analysis can be used as an assessment of the contrast agent permeation of the blood-brain barrier. The application offers automatic detection of reference artery, vein, mirror line and brain mask as well as 3D motion correction.​

  • Enhanced in ISP 12.1.6 (2) Configurable settings now allow to select either TTP or Tmax for calculating the summary maps. (3) Summary maps are calculated according to default thresholds. Enable user to configure calculated parameters. (4) Content sent via email is not for diagnostic use.

Ved at klikke på linket forlader du den officielle Royal Philips ("Philips") hjemmeside. Eventuelle links til tredjepartswebsteder, der kan vises på dette websted, er kun tilvejebragt for din bekvemmelighed og repræsenterer på ingen måde nogen tilknytning til eller godkendelse af oplysningerne på disse linkede websteder. Philips giver ingen erklæringer eller garantier af nogen art med hensyn til tredjepartswebsteder eller oplysningerne deri.

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

