MR Cardiac Quantitative Mapping

Assess myocardial tissue characteristics

Allows the user to verify and quantify parametric maps (T1 native, T1 Enhanced, T2 & T2*) delivered directly by the scanner. Offers options for local and regional segmentation to verify user-defined regions and provides user-customizable look-up tables (color bars) to concentrate on a user defined normal range for color coded maps. It supports manual and/or automatic motion correction in case of bad quality, and re-calculation of parametric maps.

  • New UI workflow based on previous version algorithms

