Allows to view volumetric images of anatomical structures, perform segmentation, edit and combine segmented elements (tissues) into a 3D model. Create stunning 3D models in a comprehensive viewing environment, combining multiple modalities (CT & MR) and tissue elements. The application provides tools that allow the user to align between the volumes of interest in the images.

  • 3D models are not intended for diagnostic use.

