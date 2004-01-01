Søgeord

Multi Modality Advanced Vessel Analysis (AVA)​

Comprehensive vascular analysis planning

Find lignende produkter

Intended for visualization, assessment and quantification of vessels in CTA and MRA data with a unified workflow for both modalities. For CTA data, it provides automatic bone removal and vessel extractions, including centerlines, lumen contours and vessel contours. For both modalities, it provides tools for extracting and editing centerlines.​ The AVA application is intended to be used for arteries analysis in Head and Neck, Body, and Peripherals. Offers automatic bone removal, vessels extraction and labeling, automatic lumen and centerline calculations. Demonstrated to reduce the post-processing time by 50% when compared to manual Head & Neck CT angiography (CTA) analysis(1)

Kontakt os
  • 1) Ardley N et al. Efficacy of a new post processing workflow for CTA head and neck. ECR 2013 / C-1760.

Ved at klikke på linket forlader du den officielle Royal Philips ("Philips") hjemmeside. Eventuelle links til tredjepartswebsteder, der kan vises på dette websted, er kun tilvejebragt for din bekvemmelighed og repræsenterer på ingen måde nogen tilknytning til eller godkendelse af oplysningerne på disse linkede websteder. Philips giver ingen erklæringer eller garantier af nogen art med hensyn til tredjepartswebsteder eller oplysningerne deri.

Jeg forstår

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Ved at klikke på linket forlader du den officielle Royal Philips ("Philips") hjemmeside. Eventuelle links til tredjepartswebsteder, der kan vises på dette websted, er kun tilvejebragt for din bekvemmelighed og repræsenterer på ingen måde nogen tilknytning til eller godkendelse af oplysningerne på disse linkede websteder. Philips giver ingen erklæringer eller garantier af nogen art med hensyn til tredjepartswebsteder eller oplysningerne deri.

Jeg forstår

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. Alle rettigheder forbeholdes.

Vores websted vises bedst med den nyeste version af Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome eller Firefox.