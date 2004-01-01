Søgeord

CT Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Quantify diffuse lung disease

Helps visualize and quantify the destructive process of diffuse lung disease (e.g. emphysema). The application provides a guided workflow featuring automatic lung, lobes and airway segmentation, localization and quantification of low attenuation areas, as well as dedicated tools for air trapping assessment. Provides an endoluminal view as well as tools for qualitative and quantitative temporal comparison of up to four follow-up studies in order to determine the progression of the disease.

