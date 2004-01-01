Søgeord

CT Spectral Tumor Tracking

Inspection of tumors, as contrast enhanced, soft tissue oriented, and whole-body scans

Assists clinicians in viewing and evaluating CT images acquired on the Philips CT scanner for the inspection of tumors, as contrast enhanced, soft tissue oriented, and whole-body scans.​ It supports lesion viewing and analysis based on different spectral data types such as iodine density maps or virtual non-contrast-enhanced images. ​ Includes basic functionality of the Tumor Tracking Application optimized for Spectral Data Sets.​ ​

  • 1) Optional add in to MutiModality Tumor Tracking

Ved at klikke på linket forlader du den officielle Royal Philips ("Philips") hjemmeside. Eventuelle links til tredjepartswebsteder, der kan vises på dette websted, er kun tilvejebragt for din bekvemmelighed og repræsenterer på ingen måde nogen tilknytning til eller godkendelse af oplysningerne på disse linkede websteder. Philips giver ingen erklæringer eller garantier af nogen art med hensyn til tredjepartswebsteder eller oplysningerne deri.

Jeg forstår

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

