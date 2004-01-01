Søgeord

Ny

CT Spectral Advanced Vessel Analysis

Advanced vessel analysis for the CTA cases acquired on the Philips Spectral CT scanners family

Find lignende produkter

Supports in viewing and evaluating CT Angiography (CTA) cases, on contrast enhanced and whole-body CTA scans, acquired on the Philips Spectral CT scanners family for the inspection of contrast-enhanced vessels.​ Provides automatic, semi-automatic and manual bone removal functions for body and skull as well as automatic extraction of the vessel navigation-path. Review modes includes Volume Rendering, Maximum Intensity Projection, Volume Intensity Projection, Axial/ Coronal/Sagittal orientation, and curved MPR view with cross sections. The application is embedded within the Multi-Modality advanced vessel analysis offering side by side review of multiple spectral results.

Kontakt os
  • Optional add-on to Multi-Modality Advanced Vessel Analysis New user experience workflow

Ved at klikke på linket forlader du den officielle Royal Philips ("Philips") hjemmeside. Eventuelle links til tredjepartswebsteder, der kan vises på dette websted, er kun tilvejebragt for din bekvemmelighed og repræsenterer på ingen måde nogen tilknytning til eller godkendelse af oplysningerne på disse linkede websteder. Philips giver ingen erklæringer eller garantier af nogen art med hensyn til tredjepartswebsteder eller oplysningerne deri.

Jeg forstår

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Ved at klikke på linket forlader du den officielle Royal Philips ("Philips") hjemmeside. Eventuelle links til tredjepartswebsteder, der kan vises på dette websted, er kun tilvejebragt for din bekvemmelighed og repræsenterer på ingen måde nogen tilknytning til eller godkendelse af oplysningerne på disse linkede websteder. Philips giver ingen erklæringer eller garantier af nogen art med hensyn til tredjepartswebsteder eller oplysningerne deri.

Jeg forstår

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. Alle rettigheder forbeholdes.

Vores websted vises bedst med den nyeste version af Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome eller Firefox.