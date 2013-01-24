Hjemmeside
The dual tuned head coil allows you to perform brain exams, including acquisition of proton and other nuclei (31P, 13C, 23 Na), without switching coils, in routine scan times. A full brain study, including both proton (1H) and sodium (23Na) imaging can be completed in 30 minutes, all organized in one ExamCard, using the same dual tuned head coil. A Sodium (23Na) brain scan can be completed in less than 15 minutes. Workflow does not differ from proton imaging. multi-nuclei imaging and spectroscopy can be run and reconstructed directly from the standard user interface. The ExamCard interface immediately recognizes the dual tuned head coil. And the nucleus is just a scan parameter like any other sequence parameter. Viewing of multi-nuclei images and spectra, as well as sending data to PACS, is fully integrated. Combined with our multi-nuclei specialist package, the dual tuned head coil allows to explore new imaging pathways by integrating multi-nuclei studies in your day-to-day workflow.

