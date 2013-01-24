Hjemmeside
Additional Applications
av category background image

IntelliSpace Portal clinical portfolio

Computed tomography
Multi modality
Magnetic resonance
Nuclear medicine
XA

Manage different cases with one central solution

Cancer patients require constant vigilance. IntelliSpace Portal provides tools to help you evaluate the stage and treatment response at multiple time points – and efficiently perform essential follow‑ups.
Advanced 3D and graphical tools help you store, present, and communicate clinical information to support diagnostic confidence and productive collaboration.
Acute Multi-Functional Reivew (AMFR)

CT Acute MultiFunctional Review (AMFR)

One application for systematic review
CT Acute MultiFunctional Review (AMFR) allows the clinician reading trauma cases to remain within one comprehensive post-processing application to accomplish the diagnosis of trauma patients that were scanned with CT.
acute multi function review thumbnail
Benefits
  • The application offers:

- Viewing stage for trauma assessment.

- Vascular assessment tools.

- Automatic spine curve reformation and vertebra labeling.

- Interactive pre-surgical MSK.

- Multifunctional Findings Navigator to create, manage,
and convey findings.
Bone Mineral Anlysis (BMA)

CT Bone Mineral Analysis (BMA)

Track degenerative and metabolic bone disease
CT Bone Mineral Analysis (BMA) provides quantitative CT information to measure a patient's bone density, helping the physician assess the patient's risk of osteoporosis. CT BMA provides results without the need of a reference phantom.
bone mineral analysis thumbnail
Benefits
  • Phantomless calculations are determined by using the patients own fat and muscle tissue as reference points.
  • The application automatically calculates T-scores and Z-scores and includes tracking support from study to study as well as full color screens and reports.
Dental Planning

CT Dental Planning

Planning for oral surgery
In maxillofacial trauma cases, the course of treatment can often only be decided after a surgical consult. CT Dental Planning is designed to support enhanced surgical planning, and facilitate collaboration between radiologists and surgeons.
dental planning thumbnail
Benefits
  • The panoramic, cross sectional and volumetric images provides the oral surgeon with information on position of teeth and roots, existing implants, the mandibular canal and the density of the bone; The thickness of the bone, depth of the jaws and other pathologies can also be evaluated and measured.
Dual Energy Viewer

CT Dual Energy Viewer

Visualize data from dual-energy acquisition
CT Dual Energy Viewer provides a set of tools for registration, quantification, and visualization of dual-energy image data acquired from the Philips iCT scanner’s sequential dual-energy acquisition.
ct dual energy viewer
Benefits
  • This application assists in separation and analysis of materials such as calcium, iodine, and uric acid.
Spectral Light Magic Glass

CT Spectral Light Magic Glass

Allows retrospective use of spectral data that was saved as an SBI. Allows reviewing of spectral data and identification of most relevant result to be launched into the conventional CT application for routine work – even for applications that were not developed to support Spectral functionality.
spectral light magic glass thumbnail
Benefits
  • Allows reviewing of spectral data and identification of most relevant result to be launched into the conventional CT application for routine work – even for applications that were not developed to support Spectral functionality:

- Virtual Colonoscopy application

- Liver application

- Trauma Viewer (Acute Multifunctional Review)

- TAVI application

- PAA application

- Brain Perfusion application

- Functional CT (FCT) application.
Spectral Magic Glass on PACS

CT Spectral Magic Glass on PACS*

IQon Spectral CT Functionality
IQon Spectral CT is the only scanner to offer CT Spectral Light Magic Glass and CT Spectral Magic Glass on PACS, helping radiologists review and analyze multiple layers of spectral data at once, including on their PACS.
spectral magic glass on pacs thumbnail
Benefits
  • On-demand simultaneous analysis of multiple spectral results for an Region Of Interest (ROI).
  • Integrates into a health system’s current PACS setup for certain PACS vendors.
  • Spectral results viewable, during a routine reading.
  • Enterprise-wide spectral viewing and analysis allows access to capabilities virtually anywhere in the organization.
* Standard with the CT Spectral option on IntelliSpace Portal.
Spectral Viewer

CT Spectral Viewer

IQon Spectral CT* Functionality
The spectral viewer is optimized for analysis of spectral data sets from the IQon Spectral CT Scanner. Obtain a comprehensive overview of each patient quickly and easily, quantify quickly, and assist in diagnosis. It is designed to accommodate general spectral viewing needs with additional tools to assist in CT images analysis.
spectral viewer thumbnail
Benefits
  • Enhances the conventional image by overlaying an iodine map.
  • Visualization of virtual non-contrast images.
  • Images at different energy levels (40-200 keV).
  • Switching to various spectral results can be done through a viewport control.
  • Manage presets to create user/site-specific presets.
  • Lesion characterization using scatter plots.
  • Tissue characterization using attenuation curves.
* IQon CT reconstruction provides a single DICOM entity containing sufficient information for retrospective analysis - Spectral Base Image (SBI). SBI contains all the spectrum of spectral results with no need for additional reconstruction or post-processing. Spectral applications are creating different spectral results from SBI.
3D Modeling

3D Modeling*

Streamlined modeling workflow optimized for 3D printing
IntelliSpace Portal features a dedicated 3D Modeling application for creating and exporting 3D models. An integrated segmentation environment incorporates IntelliSpace Portal’s segmentation tools in one place designed to simplify workflow.
3d modeling thumbnail
Benefits
  • Supports importing of 3D segmentations from other applications or creating your own custom models directly from DICOM images.
  • Offers a suite of clinically focused rendering and editing tools to optimize a model for printing, and allow reflection of the true patient anatomy.
  • Physicians may preview meshes against original DICOM imaging, and make adjustments in real time:

- 3D Modeling batches files for easy export in standard formats (i.e. STL) and also in 3D PDF that can be used for communication in department.

- A variety of export options help streamline the transference of your file to a printing service, or for hospital internal use.
*In the USA, 3D models are not intended to be used for diagnostic use.
Viewer (MMV)

Multi Modality Viewer (MMV)

Comprehensive reviewing tool for multiple modalities, all in a single viewer
Getting a full picture of your patient imaging status, begins with reviewing and analyzing images from multiple modalities in a single viewing environment. Quantify and measure disease states using multiple 3D tools as well as data from CT, MR, and other modalities (e.g. NM, DXR, US).
multi modality viewer thumbnail
Benefits
  • Easily configurable hanging protocols, designed to allow you focus on image analysis.
  • “Smart linking” enabling the correct location of each image series in comparison to other series.
  • Save key images immediately into summary images.
  • Optimized default viewing layouts according to monitor used.
  • Comprehensive overview of generated advanced data such as perfusion maps, fMRI data, white matter tracts, and spectroscopy results in 2D or 3D.
Echo Accumulation

MR Echo Accumulation

Optimizing image contrasts for multi-echo MR data
MR Echo Accumulation enables the calculation of new images based on the selected sum of echo times.
echo accumulation thumbnail
Benefits
  • Helps optimize cartilage contrast within high-resolution knee images.
  • Processing provides interactive update of results.
Liver Health

MR Liver Health

Simplify workflow with, automated calculation of whole liver volume
MR Liver Health provides global liver information from MR mDIXON images, including volume, fat fraction, T2*, and R2* parameters from the whole liver or from ROIs in an automatic and non-invasive manner.
liver health thumbnail
Benefits
  • Enhances accuracy of the liver segmentation for referrers, by showing images of segmentation with and without T2* threshold correction.
  • Calculates the relativity map R2* (= 1/T2* map).
Subtraction

MR Subtraction

Improve image contrasts for MR data in dynamic studies
MR Subtraction enables subtraction calculations of dynamic studies and also provides for computation of magnetization transfer contrast ratio (MTC) images from an appropriate set of input images.
subtraction thumbnail
Benefits
  • Weighting factors can be defined to influence the subtraction or MTC outcome.
T1 Perfusion

MR T1 Perfusion

Support in assessing lesions by reviewing blood supply characteristics
MR T1 Perfusion Analysis produces measurements of relative enhancement, maximum enhancement, time to peak (TTP), and wash-in rate. Registration of the source images in the dynamic series can remove motion artifacts, and temporal and spatial smoothing of the input data can be performed to improve SNR.
t1 perfusion thumbnail
Benefits
  • User-selected color-coding of the functional data.
  • The maps can be viewed and stored as overlays on anatomical reference images.
  • The opacity of the overlay is user-defined.
  • ROI analysis is also included.
  • Wash-out calculation for better handling large number of time points.
T2* (Neuro) Perfusion

MR T2* (Neuro) Perfusion

Reviewing brain tissue viability
MR T2* (Neuro) Perfusion is designed to assess brain perfusion helping with stroke assessment and other disease tracking.  Visualization and quantitative analysis of the diffusion-perfusion mismatch in case of acute stroke is also included.
mr t2 neuro
Benefits
  • User-selected color coding of the functional data, and maps can be viewed and stored as overlays on anatomical reference images.
  • A user-defined opacity overlay.
  • Leakage correction standard.
  • Temporal and spatial smoothing of the input data can be performed to improve SNR.
  • User-defined opacity of the overlay.
  • ROI analysis can be performed, and an arterial input functions (AIF) can be defined if required.
Astonish Reconstruction

NM Astonish Reconstruction

NM Astonish Reconstruction is an advanced reconstruction algorithm that uses a Philips matched dual filtering technique to minimize noise and improve reconstructed image resolution and uniformity. Additionally, a CT attenuation map can be used in conjunction with NM Astonish Reconstruction to provide attenuation correction. By improving signal-to noise ratio, it can provide equivalent image quality which may shortened SPECT scan times to achieve increased throughput, enhanced patient comfort, and reduced motion-induced artifacts.
astonish reconstruction thumbnail
Benefits
  • Offers multiple clinical benefits including improved image resolution and improved workflow efficiency.
  • Enables, TI-201, In-111, Ga-67, I-123, or I-131 and usedhalf-time cardiac SPECT imaging using supported Philips systems for improved workflow efficiency while maintaining image quality.
  • Supports interpretative certainty and diagnostic accuracy.
  • Can be applied to SPECT studies using Tc-99m for most Molecular Imaging procedures.
  • Compatible with the following Philips cameras only: CardioMD (acquisition software v2.x), Forte, BrightView, BrightView X, BrightView XCT, SkyLight, and Precedence.
JETPack Application Suite

NM JETPack Application Suite

Generate new clinical insights
NM JETPack Application Suite for general MI includes a complementary set of organ-specific applications to meet the current and  evolving needs of MI users, including endocrine, gastric, hepatobiliary, lung, neuro, renal, and whole-body and bone applications.
nm jetpack
Benefits
  • Allows calculation of regional cerebral blood flow, brain perfusion index, dopamine transport, liver perfusion, micturition, and gastro-esophageal reflux.
  • An optional IDL developers’ kit is available for development of applications.
Mirada Viewer

NM Mirada Viewer

Enhanced user experience for NM reading
Designed to solve your clinical challenges and improve productivity when viewing PET\CT, SPECT, SPECT\CT and planar images. Optimized workflow for handling multiple studies and quantifying findings.
mirada viewer thumbnail
Benefits
  • Quick and configurable protocols for efficient reading.
  • Lesion tracking and treatment response.
  • Exportable tables and graphs.
  • PET\CT and PET\CT\MR registration.
  • Vendor neutral solution.*
* Please contact local Philips representative for details on multivendor coverage.
Processing Application Suite

NM Processing Application Suite

Streamline Molecular Imaging workflow
NM Processing Applications Suite offers comprehensive analysis and processing protocols for planar and SPECT studies including renal, lung, whole-body and bone, cardiac (first pass, shunt, and MUGA), gastric, esophageal, hepatobiliary, and endocrine applications. NM Processing Application Suite features Philips AutoSPECT Pro software for automated SPECT reconstruction and re-orientation. It also includes a set of tools to perform daily and periodic quality assurance for SPECT cameras. It now includes new display layouts.
processing application suite thumbnail
Benefits
  • AutoSPECT Pro provides fully automated SPECT reconstruction and reorientation with motion correction, as well as CT-based attenuation and scatter correction.
  • The QA Suite provides a comprehensive set of tools to perform daily and periodic quality control.
Review

NM Review

NM Review provides a powerful MI and multi-modality image review and analysis environment for clinical evaluation of MI planar, SPECT, SPECT/CT, PET/CT, and PET/MR examinations.
review thumbnail
Benefits
  • Layouts Selection, allows user to define different layouts for different presets. For each preset the user will have 4 different layouts.
  • MPR, MIP and fused 3D volume display.
  • Continuous scrolling option.
  • 2D and 3D SUV measurements: SUV Body Weight, SUV Lean Body Mass, SUV Body, Surface Area, and SUV Body Mass Index.
  • Automated 3D segmentation of lesions based on SUV value or percentage of SUV max, and the ability to export 3D contours in DICOM-RT Structure.
  • Set format to radiation therapy planning systems.
Vascular Processing - DSA (in MMV)

XA Vascular Processing - DSA (in MMV)

Contrast arterial structures with surrounding bone and soft tissue to assist in identification of vascular abnormalities
The XA Vascular Processing – DSA (in MMV) expands your workflow by allowing you to read and post-process iXR images virtually anywhere. Obtain images of arteries in various parts of the body using tools to perform standard and run subtractions, pixel shifting, and landmarking. This application also provides post-processing tools to edit and optimize the DSA XA data created in the interventional room.
vascular processing thumbnail
Benefits
  • Single image and ‘Run’ subtraction.
  • Pixel Shifting to correct for patient movement during contrast injection and can be performed manually.
  • Landmarking helps set a partial subtraction factor.
  • Partial subtracted image shows (to a certain degree) the complete image, with the contrast enhanced depending on the subtraction factor.
  • Same workflow as in the Philips Allura system.
