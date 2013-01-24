- Virtual Colonoscopy application
- Liver application
- Trauma Viewer (Acute Multifunctional Review)
- TAVI application
- PAA application
- Brain Perfusion application
- Functional CT (FCT) application.
- 3D Modeling batches files for easy export in standard formats (i.e. STL) and also in 3D PDF that can be used for communication in department.
- A variety of export options help streamline the transference of your file to a printing service, or for hospital internal use.
Multi Modality Advanced Vessel Analysis (AVA)* is an application designed to examine and quantify different types of vascular lesions from CTA and MRA scans. AVA accommodates different modes of inspection, allows you to label different vascular lesions, and help you easily navigate through multiple findings.
CT Advanced Vessel Analysis (AVA) Stent Planning allows the user to access quantitative information and stent design parameters to provide specific inputs for interventional procedures such as EVAR.
MR Advanced Diffusion Analysis (ADA) is a post processing software application used to view, process and analyze MRI Diffusion Weighted Images.
The application calculates and displays cDWI at a b-value of choice and provides advanced supportive analysis and visualization tools of diffusion MRI images and parametric maps.
MR MobiView combines multiple images into a single full-field view to review multi-scanner acquisitions. MobiView is displayed with a single mouse click in the IntelliSpace Portal Multi Modality Viewer. Zero-click display is also available using predefined protocol.
Key clinical cases are MRA run-offs, whole body metastases screening from eye-to-thighs, and total spine views to show the complete CNS. The resulting image series can be viewed, filmed, and exported using a DICOM compliant tool.