CT Brain Perfusion to determine areas of reduced cerebral blood flow compared to the contralateral hemisphere

ct brain youtube video thumbnail
The application generates qualitative and quantitative information about changes in image intensity over time.

Bringing insight to the body’s most complex organ

Neurological cases can be challenging - especially strokes, where “time is brain” and you need to act fast. IntelliSpace Portal offers a rich suite of advanced visualization neurology tools to help you assess blood flows to different parts and tissues of the brain, and evaluate neurological degenerative diseases. The IntelliSpace Portal neurology package includes a longitudinal brain lesion tracker and smart ROI tools that are designed to support diagnostic confidence.
Advanced 3D and graphical tools help you store, present, and communicate clinical information to support diagnostic confidence and productive collaboration.
Brain Perfusion

CT Brain Perfusion

Determine areas of reduced cerebral blood flow as compared to the contralateral hemisphere in ischemic stroke
Generates qualitative and quantitative information about changes in image intensity over time. Calculates and displays quantitative perfusion maps and provide summary maps which may help physicians in determining areas of reduced cerebral blood flow compared to the contralateral hemisphere.
brain perfusion thumbnail
Benefits
  • Default summary maps make use of rigorously validated perfusion thresholds, which may be edited by the user according to his preference.
  • Automatic motion correction that can be manually further refined.
  • Quality indicators (“traffic lights”) point at possible acquisition faults that may affect the results.
  • Studies of sufficient scan duration, permeability analysis can be used to measure the contrast agent permeation of the blood-brain barrier.
  • Pre-defined ROI templates for systematic and reproducible quantitative regional results.
Spectral Advanced Vessel Analysis

CT Spectral Advanced Vessel Analysis

IQon Spectral CT Functionality
Benefits
  • Bone removal on different energy levels.
  • Spectral plots to characterize plaque and stenosis.
  • Different energy results comparison.
  • Evaluation of the extent of lumen occlusion.
spectral advanced vessel analysis thumbnail
Spectral Light Magic Glass

CT Spectral Light Magic Glass

Allows retrospective use of spectral data that was saved as an SBI. Allows reviewing of spectral data and identification of most relevant result to be launched into the conventional CT application for routine work – even for applications that were not developed to support Spectral functionality.
spectral light magic glass thumbnail
Benefits
  • Allows reviewing of spectral data and identification of most relevant result to be launched into the conventional CT application for routine work – even for applications that were not developed to support Spectral functionality:

- Virtual Colonoscopy application

- Liver application

- Trauma Viewer (Acute Multifunctional Review)

- TAVI application

- PAA application

- Brain Perfusion application

- Functional CT (FCT) application.
Spectral Magic Glass on PACS

CT Spectral Magic Glass on PACS*

IQon Spectral CT Functionality
IQon Spectral CT is the only scanner to offer CT Spectral Light Magic Glass and CT Spectral Magic Glass on PACS, helping radiologists review and analyze multiple layers of spectral data at once, including on their PACS.
spectral magic glass on pacs thumbnail
Benefits
  • On-demand simultaneous analysis of multiple spectral results for an Region Of Interest (ROI).
  • Integrates into a health system’s current PACS setup for certain PACS vendors.
  • Spectral results viewable, during a routine reading.
  • Enterprise-wide spectral viewing and analysis allows access to capabilities virtually anywhere in the organization.
* Standard with the CT Spectral option on IntelliSpace Portal.
Spectral Viewer

CT Spectral Viewer

IQon Spectral CT* Functionality
The spectral viewer is optimized for analysis of spectral data sets from the IQon Spectral CT Scanner. Obtain a comprehensive overview of each patient quickly and easily, quantify quickly, and assist in diagnosis. It is designed to accommodate general spectral viewing needs with additional tools to assist in CT images analysis.
spectral viewer thumbnail
Benefits
  • Enhances the conventional image by overlaying an iodine map.
  • Visualization of virtual non-contrast images.
  • Images at different energy levels (40-200 keV).
  • Switching to various spectral results can be done through a viewport control.
  • Manage presets to create user/site-specific presets.
  • Lesion characterization using scatter plots.
  • Tissue characterization using attenuation curves.
* IQon CT reconstruction provides a single DICOM entity containing sufficient information for retrospective analysis - Spectral Base Image (SBI). SBI contains all the spectrum of spectral results with no need for additional reconstruction or post-processing. Spectral applications are creating different spectral results from SBI.
3D Modeling

3D Modeling*

Streamlined modeling workflow optimized for 3D printing
IntelliSpace Portal features a dedicated 3D Modeling application for creating and exporting 3D models. An integrated segmentation environment incorporates IntelliSpace Portal’s segmentation tools in one place designed to simplify workflow.
3d modeling thumbnail
Benefits
  • Supports importing of 3D segmentations from other applications or creating your own custom models directly from DICOM images.
  • Offers a suite of clinically focused rendering and editing tools to optimize a model for printing, and allow reflection of the true patient anatomy.
  • Physicians may preview meshes against original DICOM imaging, and make adjustments in real time:

- 3D Modeling batches files for easy export in standard formats (i.e. STL) and also in 3D PDF that can be used for communication in department.

- A variety of export options help streamline the transference of your file to a printing service, or for hospital internal use.
*In the USA, 3D models are not intended to be used for diagnostic use.
Advanced Vessel Analysis (AVA)

Multi Modality Advanced Vessel Analysis (AVA)

Comprehensive vascular analysis planning

Multi Modality Advanced Vessel Analysis (AVA)* is an application designed to examine and quantify different types of vascular lesions from CTA and MRA scans. AVA accommodates different modes of inspection, allows you to label different vascular lesions, and help you easily navigate through multiple findings.
 

CT Advanced Vessel Analysis (AVA) Stent Planning allows the user to access quantitative information and stent design parameters to provide specific inputs for interventional procedures such as EVAR.
advanced vessel analysis thumbnail
Benefits
  • Robust bone removal algorithm provides 3D visualization of vessels.
  • Automatic tools, such as centerlines, vessel labeling, and inner
    and outer lumen contours as well as Automatic Series Creation
    (ASC) are designed to reduce the time to produce final results
    and contribute to consistency.
  • Easy navigation through multiple findings and once you are completed, export rich, customizable reports to your RIS or PACS.
  • User-defined options for comprehensive vascular analysis planning.
  • Tissue editing tools accessible from floating toolbar in selected viewport.
* Compared to the Philips EBW v4.x workstation.
Advanced Diffusion Analysis (ADA)

MR Advanced Diffusion Analysis

Enhance your workflow by generating additional cDWI (calculated) images with b-values that were not acquired

MR Advanced Diffusion Analysis (ADA) is a post processing software application used to view, process and analyze MRI Diffusion Weighted Images.
 

The application calculates and displays cDWI at a b-value of choice and provides advanced supportive analysis and visualization tools of diffusion MRI images and parametric maps.
advanced diffusion analysis thumbnail
Benefits
  • The application presents a default diffusion analysis model based on the available original DWI images as well as a selection of alternative models including monoexponential, biexponential, simplified IVIM, and kurtosis.
  • A ‘goodness of fit’ value and fitted curve show the fitting quality of the selected model.
  • The application also provides parametric maps of perfusion fraction (f), pseudo diffusivity (D*), Diffusivity (D) and Kurtosis (K).
Diffusion

MR Diffusion

Detailed review of diffusion indicated lesions
MR Diffusion tool enables analysis of diffusion characteristics such as ADC, eADC, and FA in stroke cases and other diseases. Registration of the underlying data allows for reduced blurring in case data affected by motion.
mr diffusion
Benefits
  • Registration, masking, and viewing is organized automatically so an immediate diffusion view of the data is provided.
  • Choose the relevant parametric maps to be calculated and viewed or exported.
  • Ability to select the b-values required for analysis.
  • For DTI data, additional advanced parameters like Radial- or Axial Diffusivity, and Relative Anisotropy can be generated.
FiberTrak

MR FiberTrak

Visualize white matter connectivity in the brain
MR FiberTrak provides visualization of white matter tracts using task guidance for generating common or user-defined tracts.
FiberTrak thumbnail
Benefits
  • Detailed examples are used to guide the user for the various tracts.
  • Hospital preferred tracts can be added for later guidance.
  • Various forms of displays and output, like 3D visualization, 2D color cross sections, overlays, or quantitative results and functional maps.
  • Bookmarks allow saving of any (intermediate) view of the package on a dataset.
  • DICOM-based output with merged anatomical tractography information (through MMV).
IViewBOLD

MR IViewBOLD

Brain activation analysis
The MR IViewBOLD package facilitates off-line functional BOLD MRI analysis for both block, event-related, and seed-based resting state analysis, so you can visualize task-related areas of activation. Automated pre-processing such dynamics registration and registration to anatomical reference enables efficient workflow.
iviewbold thumbnail
Benefits
  • Rich paradigms can be defined through manual definitions or file import.
  • Review through 2D, 3D TID selection and various underlays.
  • Regression analysis applies the Hemodynamic Response Function (HRF) to provide the best fit.
  • Patient motion induced activation is taken out by using the motion patterns as one of the regressors.
  • Export of functional results to other DICOM nodes such as surgical planning devices is included in the base configuration.
Longitudinal Brain Imaging (LoBI)

MR Longitudinal Brain Imaging (LoBI)

Gain an optimized view of the body’s most complex organ
MR Longitudinal Brain Imaging (LoBI) supports evaluation of neurological disorders tracked with serial brain scans to monitor disease state and progression.
longitudinal brain imaging thumbnail
Benefits
  • Scans are automatically registered to simplify comparison.
  • Editing tools and volumetric quantification.
  • Comparative Brain Imaging (CoBI) functionality, to track subtle differences in the brain by subtracting scans taken at different time points.
MobiView

MR MobiView

Automatic review of total body MR data

MR MobiView combines multiple images into a single full-field view to review multi-scanner acquisitions. MobiView is displayed with a single mouse click in the IntelliSpace Portal Multi Modality Viewer. Zero-click display is also available using predefined protocol.
 

Key clinical cases are MRA run-offs, whole body metastases screening from eye-to-thighs, and total spine views to show the complete CNS. The resulting image series can be viewed, filmed, and exported using a DICOM compliant tool.
mobiview thumbnail
Benefits
  • Fully automated composition of data sets from multi- station acquisitions into full FOV images.
  • Applications include Runoff MRA, Complete CNS and Complete Torso.
  • Display composite images stored, filmed and exported via DICOM and PC-compatible formats.
  • Images compatible with viewing, measurement, and processing tools, including MIP and MPR.
NeuroQuant®

MR NeuroQuant®*

Automated brain image analysis solutions
MR NeuroQuant®* automatically segments and measures volumes of brain structures and compares these volumes to standard norms.
neuroquant thumbnail
Benefits
  • Convenient and cost-effective means to gain reliable, objective measurements of neurodegeneration.
  • Helps reduce the subjectivity of the diagnosis.
* NeuroQuant is a trademark of CorTechs Labs, Inc.
Permeability

MR Permeability

Lesion characterization by reviewing vascular leakage
MR Permeability helps perform measurements, such as measuring the leakage of gadolinium chelates into the extra-vascular extracellular space (EES). The most important use relates to oncology of the prostate and brain. This tool calculates parametric maps such as Ktrans and Kep which is related to tracer kinetics behavior.
permeability thumbnail
Benefits
  • Gain a comprehensive overview and characterization of leakage of gadolinium chelates into the extra-vascular extracellular space (EES) by quantifying Ktrans and Kep.
  • Review includes comparison with other anatomicals, viewed in the same orientation as the source data.
  • Detailed graph analysis to analyze uptake curves of drawn regions of interest, including the display of the manually defined or model-based AIF.
SpectroView

MR SpectroView

Understanding the metabolic changes with MR
Proton spectroscopy data can be analyzed with the MR SpectroView application, which enables anatomy-based automatic generation of the right processing presets based on enhanced DICOM data. The package provides task guidance for easy adaptations of the final processing settings.
spectroview thumbnail
Benefits
  • Clinically driven protocols, with task guidance for fast adaptations.
  • Rich set of options to optimize fitting, create metabolite or ratio data or maps.
  • Quality indicators based on line widths of the unsuppressed water peak and SNR of the highest metabolite peaks.
Subtraction

MR Subtraction

Improve image contrasts for MR data in dynamic studies
MR Subtraction enables subtraction calculations of dynamic studies and also provides for computation of magnetization transfer contrast ratio (MTC) images from an appropriate set of input images.
subtraction thumbnail
Benefits
  • Weighting factors can be defined to influence the subtraction or MTC outcome.
T2* (Neuro) Perfusion

MR T2* (Neuro) Perfusion

Reviewing brain tissue viability
MR T2* (Neuro) Perfusion is designed to assess brain perfusion helping with stroke assessment and other disease tracking.  Visualization and quantitative analysis of the diffusion-perfusion mismatch in case of acute stroke is also included.
mr t2 neuro
Benefits
  • User-selected color coding of the functional data, and maps can be viewed and stored as overlays on anatomical reference images.
  • A user-defined opacity overlay.
  • Leakage correction standard.
  • Temporal and spatial smoothing of the input data can be performed to improve SNR.
  • User-defined opacity of the overlay.
  • ROI analysis can be performed, and an arterial input functions (AIF) can be defined if required.
Mirada Viewer

NM Mirada Viewer

Enhanced user experience for NM reading
Designed to solve your clinical challenges and improve productivity when viewing PET\CT, SPECT, SPECT\CT and planar images. Optimized workflow for handling multiple studies and quantifying findings.
mirada viewer thumbnail
Benefits
  • Quick and configurable protocols for efficient reading.
  • Lesion tracking and treatment response.
  • Exportable tables and graphs.
  • PET\CT and PET\CT\MR registration.
  • Vendor neutral solution.*
* Please contact local Philips representative for details on multivendor coverage.
NeuroQ Amyloid

NM NeuroQ Amyloid*

Assessing Amyloid plaque
The NM NeuroQ Amyloid analysis tool is designed to help clinicians to assess the presence or absence of Amyloid plaque in the brain. Provides quantitative analysis tools for Brain PET scans using NeuraCeq or Amyvid agents.
neuroq amyloid thumbnail
Benefits
  • NeuraCeq database (Piramal).
  • Quantitative analysis of amyloid uptake levels in the brain.
  • Designed to support confidence in the diagnosis and alter treatment plan.
*NeuroQ is a trademark of Syntermed.
Review

NM Review

NM Review provides a powerful MI and multi-modality image review and analysis environment for clinical evaluation of MI planar, SPECT, SPECT/CT, PET/CT, and PET/MR examinations.
review thumbnail
Benefits
  • Layouts Selection, allows user to define different layouts for different presets. For each preset the user will have 4 different layouts.
  • MPR, MIP and fused 3D volume display.
  • Continuous scrolling option.
  • 2D and 3D SUV measurements: SUV Body Weight, SUV Lean Body Mass, SUV Body, Surface Area, and SUV Body Mass Index.
  • Automated 3D segmentation of lesions based on SUV value or percentage of SUV max, and the ability to export 3D contours in DICOM-RT Structure.
  • Set format to radiation therapy planning systems.
Vascular Processing - DSA (in MMV)

XA Vascular Processing - DSA (in MMV)

Contrast arterial structures with surrounding bone and soft tissue to assist in identification of vascular abnormalities
The XA Vascular Processing – DSA (in MMV) expands your workflow by allowing you to read and post-process iXR images virtually anywhere. Obtain images of arteries in various parts of the body using tools to perform standard and run subtractions, pixel shifting, and landmarking. This application also provides post-processing tools to edit and optimize the DSA XA data created in the interventional room.
vascular processing thumbnail
Benefits
  • Single image and ‘Run’ subtraction.
  • Pixel Shifting to correct for patient movement during contrast injection and can be performed manually.
  • Landmarking helps set a partial subtraction factor.
  • Partial subtracted image shows (to a certain degree) the complete image, with the contrast enhanced depending on the subtraction factor.
  • Same workflow as in the Philips Allura system.
Viewing (in MMV)

XA Viewing (in MMV)

Comprehensive reviewing tool for multiple modalities, all in a single viewer
The Multi Modality Viewer (MMV) now supports viewing and post processing of angiography images and series. Review and perform analysis of angiographic imaging alongside other modalities for a comprehensive review of the patient case. Perform vascular processing of images (Digital Subtraction Angiography) – subtraction, pixel shifting and land marking. Include key images into the generic MMV report. Prior to the intervention, relevant diagnostic (MR and or CT) data can be bookmarked and automatically retrieved upon patient selection in the Allura, or the Azurion suites.
xa viewing
Benefits
  • Enable a comprehensive review of a patient case across all modalities –  CT/MR/NM/US/Angio – in a single environment.
  • Advance viewing and post-processing (DSA) of angiographic images and series.
  • Annotate and perform basic measurements on images (provided the image is pre-calibrated).
  • Automatic retrieval of relevant diagnostic (CT and/or MR) data to support the intervention using iBookmark.
  • Reporting also supported; key images can be send to an MMV generic report.
Computed tomography
Multi modality
Magnetic resonance
Nuclear medicine
XA
