- Viewing stage for trauma assessment.
- Vascular assessment tools.
- Automatic spine curve reformation and vertebra labeling.
- Interactive pre-surgical MSK.
- Multifunctional Findings Navigator to create, manage,
and convey findings.
- 3D Modeling batches files for easy export in standard formats (i.e. STL) and also in 3D PDF that can be used for communication in department.
- A variety of export options help streamline the transference of your file to a printing service, or for hospital internal use.
Multi Modality Advanced Vessel Analysis (AVA)* is an application designed to examine and quantify different types of vascular lesions from CTA and MRA scans. AVA accommodates different modes of inspection, allows you to label different vascular lesions, and help you easily navigate through multiple findings.
CT Advanced Vessel Analysis (AVA) Stent Planning allows the user to access quantitative information and stent design parameters to provide specific inputs for interventional procedures such as EVAR.
MR QFlow supports visualizing and quantifying of flow data. Creates 2D color flow overlay maps on anatomical which can be used, for example, to calculate stroke volumes.
QFlow is now also integral part of MR Cardiac suite allowing combined reporting with other analysis tools like Functional.