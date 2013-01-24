Hjemmeside
Vascular
IntelliSpace Portal clinical portfolio

Multi Modality Advanced Vessel Analysis comprehensive vascular planning

multi modality advanced vessel analysis youtube video thumbnail
The application is designed to examine and quantify different types of vascular lesions from CT and MR, providing modes of inspection, labeling of different vascular lesions, and customizable volume rendering.
Computed tomography
Multi modality
Magnetic resonance
XA

Expanding your view of the heart and blood vessels

Take advantage of a comprehensive set of multi-modality advanced visualization vascular applications to examine and quantify vascular lesions. Accelerate workflows with customized views, and enhance workflows for specific findings creation.

One step closer to treatment

Bring advanced diagnostic imaging closer by integrating your Allura / Azurion Interventional Suite with the IntelliSpace Portal, which automatically retrieves patient data from Portal for your scheduled patients.
Computed tomography
Multi modality
Magnetic resonance
XA
Acute Multi-Functional Reivew (AMFR)

CT Acute MultiFunctional Review (AMFR)

One application for systematic review
CT Acute MultiFunctional Review (AMFR) allows the clinician reading trauma cases to remain within one comprehensive post-processing application to accomplish the diagnosis of trauma patients that were scanned with CT.
acute multi function review thumbnail
Benefits
  • The application offers:

- Viewing stage for trauma assessment.

- Vascular assessment tools.

- Automatic spine curve reformation and vertebra labeling.

- Interactive pre-surgical MSK.

- Multifunctional Findings Navigator to create, manage,
and convey findings.
Advanced Vessel Analysis (AVA) Stent Planning

CT Advanced Vessel Analysis (AVA) Stent Planning

Endovascular stent placement
CT Advanced Vessel Analysis (AVA) Stent Planning includes multiple preset and user-defined options to gain detailed information for use in stent planning.
ava stent planning thumbnail
Benefits
  • The application allows you to export customized results to external reporting systems.
Spectral Advanced Vessel Analysis

CT Spectral Advanced Vessel Analysis

IQon Spectral CT Functionality
Benefits
  • Bone removal on different energy levels.
  • Spectral plots to characterize plaque and stenosis.
  • Different energy results comparison.
  • Evaluation of the extent of lumen occlusion.
spectral advanced vessel analysis thumbnail
Spectral Magic Glass on PACS

CT Spectral Magic Glass on PACS*

IQon Spectral CT Functionality
IQon Spectral CT is the only scanner to offer CT Spectral Light Magic Glass and CT Spectral Magic Glass on PACS, helping radiologists review and analyze multiple layers of spectral data at once, including on their PACS.
spectral magic glass on pacs thumbnail
Benefits
  • On-demand simultaneous analysis of multiple spectral results for an Region Of Interest (ROI).
  • Integrates into a health system's current PACS setup for certain PACS vendors.
  • Spectral results viewable, during a routine reading.
  • Enterprise-wide spectral viewing and analysis allows access to capabilities virtually anywhere in the organization.
* Standard with the CT Spectral option on IntelliSpace Portal.
Spectral Viewer

CT Spectral Viewer

IQon Spectral CT* Functionality
The spectral viewer is optimized for analysis of spectral data sets from the IQon Spectral CT Scanner. Obtain a comprehensive overview of each patient quickly and easily, quantify quickly, and assist in diagnosis. It is designed to accommodate general spectral viewing needs with additional tools to assist in CT images analysis.
spectral viewer thumbnail
Benefits
  • Enhances the conventional image by overlaying an iodine map.
  • Visualization of virtual non-contrast images.
  • Images at different energy levels (40-200 keV).
  • Switching to various spectral results can be done through a viewport control.
  • Manage presets to create user/site-specific presets.
  • Lesion characterization using scatter plots.
  • Tissue characterization using attenuation curves.
* IQon CT reconstruction provides a single DICOM entity containing sufficient information for retrospective analysis - Spectral Base Image (SBI). SBI contains all the spectrum of spectral results with no need for additional reconstruction or post-processing. Spectral applications are creating different spectral results from SBI.
3D Modeling

3D Modeling*

Streamlined modeling workflow optimized for 3D printing
IntelliSpace Portal features a dedicated 3D Modeling application for creating and exporting 3D models. An integrated segmentation environment incorporates IntelliSpace Portal's segmentation tools in one place designed to simplify workflow.
3d modeling thumbnail
Benefits
  • Supports importing of 3D segmentations from other applications or creating your own custom models directly from DICOM images.
  • Offers a suite of clinically focused rendering and editing tools to optimize a model for printing, and allow reflection of the true patient anatomy.
  • Physicians may preview meshes against original DICOM imaging, and make adjustments in real time:

- 3D Modeling batches files for easy export in standard formats (i.e. STL) and also in 3D PDF that can be used for communication in department.

- A variety of export options help streamline the transference of your file to a printing service, or for hospital internal use.
*In the USA, 3D models are not intended to be used for diagnostic use.
Advanced Vessel Analysis (AVA)

Multi Modality Advanced Vessel Analysis (AVA)

Comprehensive vascular analysis planning

Multi Modality Advanced Vessel Analysis (AVA)* is an application designed to examine and quantify different types of vascular lesions from CTA and MRA scans. AVA accommodates different modes of inspection, allows you to label different vascular lesions, and help you easily navigate through multiple findings.
 

CT Advanced Vessel Analysis (AVA) Stent Planning allows the user to access quantitative information and stent design parameters to provide specific inputs for interventional procedures such as EVAR.
advanced vessel analysis thumbnail
Benefits
  • Robust bone removal algorithm provides 3D visualization of vessels.
  • Automatic tools, such as centerlines, vessel labeling, and inner
    and outer lumen contours as well as Automatic Series Creation
    (ASC) are designed to reduce the time to produce final results
    and contribute to consistency.
  • Easy navigation through multiple findings and once you are completed, export rich, customizable reports to your RIS or PACS.
  • User-defined options for comprehensive vascular analysis planning.
  • Tissue editing tools accessible from floating toolbar in selected viewport.
* Compared to the Philips EBW v4.x workstation.
QFlow

MR QFlow

Visualizing and quantifying blood flow dynamics

MR QFlow supports visualizing and quantifying of flow data. Creates 2D color flow overlay maps on anatomical which can be used, for example, to calculate stroke volumes.

 

QFlow is now also integral part of MR Cardiac suite allowing combined reporting with other analysis tools like Functional.
mr qflow
Benefits
  • Includes automatic vessel contour detection for large vessels to perform vessel's flow analysis.
  • Background correction allows for offset correction required for q-flow data of certain MR vendors.
  • Integrate QFlow as part of MR Cardiac Suite.
  • Allow comparison of flow results to cardiac function in ONE suite.
  • Qflow and Function (and other analysis) combined reporting.
Vascular Processing - DSA (in MMV)

XA Vascular Processing - DSA (in MMV)

Contrast arterial structures with surrounding bone and soft tissue to assist in identification of vascular abnormalities
The XA Vascular Processing – DSA (in MMV) expands your workflow by allowing you to read and post-process iXR images virtually anywhere. Obtain images of arteries in various parts of the body using tools to perform standard and run subtractions, pixel shifting, and landmarking. This application also provides post-processing tools to edit and optimize the DSA XA data created in the interventional room.
vascular processing thumbnail
Benefits
  • Single image and 'Run' subtraction.
  • Pixel Shifting to correct for patient movement during contrast injection and can be performed manually.
  • Landmarking helps set a partial subtraction factor.
  • Partial subtracted image shows (to a certain degree) the complete image, with the contrast enhanced depending on the subtraction factor.
  • Same workflow as in the Philips Allura system.
Viewing (in MMV)

XA Viewing (in MMV)

Comprehensive reviewing tool for multiple modalities, all in a single viewer
The Multi Modality Viewer (MMV) now supports viewing and post processing of angiography images and series. Review and perform analysis of angiographic imaging alongside other modalities for a comprehensive review of the patient case. Perform vascular processing of images (Digital Subtraction Angiography) – subtraction, pixel shifting and land marking. Include key images into the generic MMV report. Prior to the intervention, relevant diagnostic (MR and or CT) data can be bookmarked and automatically retrieved upon patient selection in the Allura, or the Azurion suites.
xa viewing
Benefits
  • Enable a comprehensive review of a patient case across all modalities –  CT/MR/NM/US/Angio – in a single environment.
  • Advance viewing and post-processing (DSA) of angiographic images and series.
  • Annotate and perform basic measurements on images (provided the image is pre-calibrated).
  • Automatic retrieval of relevant diagnostic (CT and/or MR) data to support the intervention using iBookmark.
  • Reporting also supported; key images can be send to an MMV generic report.
