Pien gehrels

Pien Gehrels 

Transformation Consultant 

Pien brings international experience in digital transformation and virtual care. She has conducted research on the digital readiness of hospitals and developed a maturity model that helps healthcare ecosystems transform towards their envisioned state.   

