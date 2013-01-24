Free up short-term working capital and increase your buying capacity as a select Philips channel partner with Trade Finance. This short-term direct financing offers you lower funding costs and affordable payment terms. With Trade Finance we can help you increase operational efficiency and grow your business.
More working capital
Raise your credit limit
Obtain financing more quickly and easily
Increase purchasing power
Longer repayment periods
Improve liquidity
Meet customer demand
Expand inventory to meet market changes
Usually 30-90 days and up to 1 year, depending on credit assessment
Competitive terms
Receive competitive financing rates
Fixed and variable payment plans
Leverage dedicated funds for Philips technology
Increase your buying capacity
To support your growth as a Philips channel partner, we provide trade financing programs with predictable and affordable payment plans.
Financing structure for channel partners
Spread out the costs of acquiring Philips technology or IT solutions with a customized credit limit. This limit allows you to pay back the technology over a period of 30 to 90 days. Our longer repayment periods and competitive borrowing terms give you extra purchasing power in the short-term without negatively impacting your cashflows. With this tailored finance structure, we offer you an opportunity to generate more income now and in the long-term.
Why choose Trade Finance with Philips?
You save valuable time and money by building on your relationship as a preferred Philips channel partner. That means one contact person who will work to get you the financing solution you need as quickly and simply as possible. Our global network of financial partners allows us to select the offering and terms that are competitive and meet your cashflow needs.
Leading healthcare financing solutions
