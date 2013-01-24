Hjemmeside
Trade Finance

Access working capital solutions to grow your business with Philips

    Free up short-term working capital and increase your buying capacity as a select Philips channel partner with Trade Finance. This short-term direct financing offers you lower funding costs and affordable payment terms. With Trade Finance we can help you increase operational efficiency and grow your business.
    More working capital
    • Raise your credit limit
    • Obtain financing more quickly and easily
    • Increase purchasing power
    Longer repayment periods
    • Improve liquidity
    • Meet customer demand
    • Expand inventory to meet market changes
    • Usually 30-90 days and up to 1 year, depending on credit assessment
    Competitive terms
    • Receive competitive financing rates
    • Fixed and variable payment plans
    • Leverage dedicated funds for Philips technology

    Increase your buying capacity


    To support your growth as a Philips channel partner, we provide trade financing programs with predictable and affordable payment plans.
    Financing structure for channel partners

    Spread out the costs of acquiring Philips technology or IT solutions with a customized credit limit. This limit allows you to pay back the technology over a period of 30 to 90 days. Our longer repayment periods and competitive borrowing terms give you extra purchasing power in the short-term without negatively impacting your cashflows. With this tailored finance structure, we offer you an opportunity to generate more income now and in the long-term.

    Why choose Trade Finance with Philips?


    You save valuable time and money by building on your relationship as a preferred Philips channel partner. That means one contact person who will work to get you the financing solution you need as quickly and simply as possible. Our global network of financial partners allows us to select the offering and terms that are competitive and meet your cashflow needs.
