

Many caregiving workflows are boosted by efficiently gathering and sharing patient information. This starts with identifying patients correctly, and continues with accessing test results and other information to support clinical decisions. Availability of this critical patient data impacts clinicians’ effectiveness, whether they are at the bedside, or working through platforms like the electronic medical record (EMR) or hospital information system (HIS).

Getting different platforms from different vendors to speak to one another, helping them work quickly and effectively to collect, organize, and distribute patient data to the caregivers who need it – this is interoperability, and it can be complicated.

Philips Interoperability Consulting* helps you tackle those complications, through expert assistance for IT specialists and biomedical engineers. By applying a structured approach, well-established principles, and extensive expertise to deliver support, we collaborate to understand and resolve your IT and clinical challenges and get your systems interoperating. Working closely with your team, our Interoperability Consulting services can help you realize the potential of your workflows and processes.