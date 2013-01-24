Hjemmeside
Contract details

Contract details page will give you access to:

 

Contract Number & Header

Philips Service Contract number and header

 

Start and End Date

Start and End Date of the Contract Service Plan – name of the Service Contract

 

Customer Purchase Order Number

 

Location

Location name associated with the Installed Products covered by a given Contract.

 

Account

Account name associated with the Installed Products covered by a given Contract.

 

Related Items:

 

Contract Inquiry

Allows you to send an inquiry** regarding a contract.
Contract details menu

Moreover, you may also see the following tabs:

 

Cases

Cases covered by this particular Contract

 

Installed Products

Installed Products covered by this Contract

 

Entitlements

Entitlements** will provide information on Contract details such as:

  • Initial, Onsite, Uptime and Parts Delivery SLAs (Service Level Agreement)
  • Number of Preventative Maintenance visits
  • Included Service Types and Spare Parts

 

Documents

Documents relating to Installed Products covered by a given Contract such as:

  • Customer Service Reports (CSR) / Action Notification Report (ANR) - Engineer’s summary of the service performed.
  • Test and Inspection Results - Predicitive Maintenance specific report based on the feedback from the engineer.

By default, you will see documents created within 60 days. You can always change the filter criteria by clicking Adjust display criteria button.

 

** Depending on the country and/or authorization assigned to the user, information/functionality may or may not be visible/available.

Ved at klikke på linket forlader du den officielle Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") hjemmeside. Eventuelle links til tredjepartswebsteder, der kan vises på dette websted, er kun tilvejebragt for din bekvemmelighed og repræsenterer på ingen måde nogen tilknytning til eller godkendelse af oplysningerne på disse linkede websteder. Philips giver ingen erklæringer eller garantier af nogen art med hensyn til tredjepartswebsteder eller oplysningerne deri.

Jeg forstår

