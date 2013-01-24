Hjemmeside
Healthcare
Contract List

Contracts list can help you to quickly find information by applying the following filters:

 

Contract Header: filter by entering Contract Header

Contract Number: filter by entering Contract Number

Customer Purchase Order Number: filter by entering Customer Purchase Order Number

Service Plan: select specific Service Plan from the drop down list

Start & End Date: filter by selecting date range from the drop-down list

Location: filter by selecting Location(s) from the drop down list

Expiration Status: select specific status from the drop down list

  • Green: >90 days from today
  • Yellow: >30 and <90 days from today
  • Red: <30 days from today

Clear Filter: deletes previously established filters

Ved at klikke på linket forlader du den officielle Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") hjemmeside. Eventuelle links til tredjepartswebsteder, der kan vises på dette websted, er kun tilvejebragt for din bekvemmelighed og repræsenterer på ingen måde nogen tilknytning til eller godkendelse af oplysningerne på disse linkede websteder. Philips giver ingen erklæringer eller garantier af nogen art med hensyn til tredjepartswebsteder eller oplysningerne deri.

Jeg forstår

