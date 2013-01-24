Hjemmeside
Warranties List

Warranties list view can help you to quickly find information by applying the following filters:

 

Warranty Number: filter by entering Warranty Number

Installed Product Number: filter by entering Installed Product Number

Product Name: filter by entering Product Name

Modality: select specific Modalities from the drop down list

Custom IP Name: filter by entering Product Custom IP Name

Serial Number: filter by entering Serial Number

Customer Inventory Number: filter by entering Customer Inventory Number

Location: filter by selecting Location(s) from the drop down list

Start & End Date: filter by selecting date range from the drop-down list

Expiration Status: select specific status from the drop down list

  • Green: >90 days from today
  • Yellow: >30 and <90 days from today
  • Red: <30 days from today

Clear Filter: deletes previously established filters

Ved at klikke på linket forlader du den officielle Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") hjemmeside. Eventuelle links til tredjepartswebsteder, der kan vises på dette websted, er kun tilvejebragt for din bekvemmelighed og repræsenterer på ingen måde nogen tilknytning til eller godkendelse af oplysningerne på disse linkede websteder. Philips giver ingen erklæringer eller garantier af nogen art med hensyn til tredjepartswebsteder eller oplysningerne deri.

Jeg forstår

