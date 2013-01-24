Genomics | Precision Diagnosis | Philips Healthcare

To keep pace with the rapid developments in the field of genomics, you need solutions that incorporate the evolving genomic data, can articulate your health system workflows in pathology and oncology, and integrate deeply with your current technology.
Whether it be executing user-defined genomic workflows, interpreting clinical reports, biomarker-based clinical trial matching, or understanding your cancer population– our solutions can help.
Our workspace integrates patient and genomic data from clinical IT systems such as EMR, LIS, PACS, as well as genomics instruments - such as next generation sequencers, microarrays, PCR and others.
It then facilitates genomic pipelines which can be used to transform raw data into human interpretable data - for example detect DNA/RNA aberrations, or ingest vcf file, by utilizing proven and transparent algorithms - and integrating such information to provide clinical experts with end-user workflows and clinical information.
Identifying actionable and clinically relevant biomarkers are core to our Genomics platform. Users are empowered with advanced search and filtering capabilities that can be configured on the user level. Additionally, default genomic filters can be applied to further streamline and automate the pathologists' workflow.
Descriptive, Functional, and Clinical Annotations color each variant or biomarker identified. Some of the annotation sources include: ClinVar, Ensembl VEP, dbSNP, 1000Genomes, and ExAC.
Once actionable patient biomarkers are identified, these data points are matched to clinical recommendations using evidence-based guidelines and classified by clinical impact.
Through exclusive partnerships with MD Anderson and automated access to the Nof1 and Jackson Laboratory clinical knowledge bases, clinicians can easily identify and prioritize therapy options and potential clinical trials.
Once optional therapy recommendations are matched, our system helps your pathologist create a customized report. Starting from a core template, the user may edit specific report elements. This allows for ultimate flexibility in personalizing a report - while still following a standardized and automated process to reduce variability.
The finalized clinical report can then be downloaded or electronically delivered back to the clinical ordering system, such as EMR or LIS.
Our seamless integration workflow also supports a structured discrete data set for exported advanced analytics and research. All of these data feed into our molecular tumor board with the goal of creating a standardized, holistic genomic view of the patient.
Through our solutions, you have exclusive access to MD Anderson’s collaboration with Philips to facilitate personalized oncology treatments and clinical trial matching based on genomic markers.
The therapies shown are based on prescriptive biology insight into tumors and offer guidance to evidence and clinical trials. Additionally, by using this system, you are able to access and observe analytics regarding oncology populations, cancer frequency data, and more.
From the explosion of genomic medicine, education and insight now holds an important role when including genomics into therapy selection in oncology care.
With the inclusion of genomic data into our Oncology Pathways powered by Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, oncologists are able to utilize these features to improve clinical quality by understanding patients thoroughly and what treatment would work best for them. By standardizing where possible, our pathways aim to improve clinical quality through unwarranted variation in care.
Philips vision is to become a leader in innovating precision medicine solutions that connect areas such as pathology, genomics, and molecular phenotyping molecular for personalized therapy decision making.
To learn more about this platform, we connected with Louis Culot, General Manager, Oncology Informatics and Genomics, and Dr. Qi Wei, Genomic Subject Matter Expert.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
