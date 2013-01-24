Hjemmeside
Philips - Klik her for at navigere til hjemmesiden

Søgeord

orthopedic surgery mast

Orthopedic surgery

Kontakt os

Orthopedic Surgery

Visualizing complex bone structures for precise device placement and getting the right quality images is critical. Our mobile surgical imaging solutions provide the flexibility and access to support a wide range of open and minimally invasive orthopedic procedures and patients. Rely on high-contrast, distortion-free images to enhance clinical confidence during challenging spinal surgeries and fracture repairs.
*

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*

Hvad betyder det?
Final CEE consent

Supporting you at every turn

Philips Education

Education & training

Learn more
Customer services

Customer services

Learn more
Philips Dosewise

DoseWise solutions

Learn more
Refurbished systems

Refurbished systems

Learn more

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand