Soothers

Designed for natural oral development


Infant Soothing at Home

Quality is our #1 priority


All babies in your professional care are unique and different, that’s why we’ve gone to great lengths to design products that are sturdy, safe and satisfying for every need. Philips Avent soothers are made from high quality, medical grade silicone and are not manufactured with BPA, DEHP, or natural rubber latex. Technological improvements over the last years have allowed us to make them far stronger than ever before. The raw material as well as the finished product must pass stringent quality and safety checks. 
 

Each soother has been specially designed to support baby’s innate desire for nonnutritive sucking and ensure natural oral development. There are different sizes and shield shapes to choose from, suitable for baby’s journey from birth to 18 months.

