Søgeord

Visual Patient Avatar

Patient Monitoring

Visual Patient Avatar

Play video

A new way to see your patient's vitals takes shape

Visual Patient Avatar translates the wealth of information from Philips IntelliVue patient monitors into visual patient data using an avatar that displays color, shape and animation.
This innovative approach to monitoring aims to improve the growing concern of errors related to situational awareness, responsible for up to 80% of anesthesia incidents1

Information overload from multiple displays makes it difficult to get a quick situation overview of the patient.
Visual Patient Avatar offers a simple, functional design that has been shown to help users recall vital sign information significantly faster2

Featured product

Featured product

IntelliVue MX750 bedside patient monitor

The Philips IntelliVue MX750 bedside patient monitor directly addresses the evolving security needs of the healthcare IT landscape, with a range of capabilities that support your cybersecurity strategies. In addition, this outstanding monitor offers advanced functionality and an extensive range of measurements.

View IntelliVue MX750

Features

Peripheral vision thumb

Activating a new sense in the OR: peripheral vision

Studies indicate that care providers can only directly look at a monitor about 5% of the time3. Visual Patient helps care providers to see colors and movements in their peripheral view without looking directly at the monitor. This enables the physician to continue to observe the surgical field while still perceiving relevant information from the monitor. By activating peripheral vision we’re activating an entirely new connection to the monitor and patient.

Clinical decision support

A new level in clinical decision support

  • For use in the operating room
  • Supports all clinical skill levels
  • Translates numerical vital signs data into an avatar using color, shape and animation
  • Helps you distinguish between stable and dynamically changing conditions, so you can act before parameter alarming sets in
  • Features a simple, functional, innovative design, for one-glance holistic recognition of significant changes in patient status

Innovation thumb

Innovation inspired from aviation

Flying a plane and caring for a patient involve continuous evaluation of critical data. Inspired by synthetic vision in aviation, the Visual Patient Avatar was originally developed by a team of licensed pilots and anesthesiologists who saw the similarities of the cockpit and the OR and sought to bring these concepts into the fast-paced operating room. 

Visual Patient Avatar technology is available on*

  •  
    IntelliVue MX400

    IntelliVue MX400

    The IntelliVue MX400 provides powerful monitoring in a highly compact, highly transportable unit. Supplying comprehensive patient information at a glance, it can make a real difference when multiple patients and priorities need attention.

    866060
    Vis produkt
  •  
    IntelliVue MX450

    IntelliVue MX450

    The IntelliVue MX450 patient monitor combines powerful monitoring with flexible portability in one compact unit. Supplying comprehensive patient information at a glance, it can make a real difference when multiple patients and priorities need attention.

    866062
    Vis produkt
  •  
    IntelliVue MX500

    IntelliVue MX500

    The IntelliVue MX500 combines powerful monitoring with flexible portability in one compact unit. Supplying comprehensive patient information at a glance, it can make a real difference when multiple patients and priorities need attention.

    866064
    Vis produkt
  •  
    IntelliVue MX550

    IntelliVue MX550

    The IntelliVue MX550 pairs powerful bedside monitoring with the reassurance of a battery backup. Supplying comprehensive patient information at a glance, it can make a real difference when multiple patients and priorities need attention.

    866066
    Vis produkt
  •  
    IntelliVue MX750

    IntelliVue MX750

    The Philips IntelliVue MX750 bedside patient monitor directly addresses the evolving security needs of the healthcare IT landscape, with a range of capabilities that support your cybersecurity strategies. In addition, this outstanding monitor, with 19” projected capacitive touchscreen display, offers advanced functionality and an extensive range of measurements.

    866471
    Vis produkt
  •  
    IntelliVue MX850

    IntelliVue MX850

    The Philips IntelliVue MX850 bedside patient monitor directly addresses the evolving security needs of the healthcare IT landscape, with a range of capabilities that support your cybersecurity strategies. In addition, this outstanding, premium monitor, with 22” projected capacitive touchscreen display, offers advanced functionality, flexible configuration options and an extensive range of measurements. It is well suited to the demands of high-acuity care environments.

    866470
    Vis produkt
1
Select your area of interest
2
Contact details

We are always interested in engaging with you.

Let us know how we can help.

1
2
Contact details

Footnotes
 

*Product features may not be available in all geographies. Please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

[1] Schulz et al. Frequency and type of situational awareness errors contributing to death and brain damage: a closed claims analysis. Anesthesiology 2017; 127: 326e37

[2] Tscholl et al. Using an animated patient avatar to improve perception of vital sign information by anaesthesia professional. Br.J.Anaesth. 2018, 121, 662-671

[3] Ford S, Birmingham E, King A, Lim J, Ansermino JM. At-a-glance monitoring: covert observations of anesthesiologists in the operating room. Anesth Analg. 2010 Sep;111(3):653-8. doi: 10.1213/ANE.0b013e3181e627d4. Epub 2010 Jun 25. PMID: 20581165.

Ved at klikke på linket forlader du den officielle Royal Philips ("Philips") hjemmeside. Eventuelle links til tredjepartswebsteder, der kan vises på dette websted, er kun tilvejebragt for din bekvemmelighed og repræsenterer på ingen måde nogen tilknytning til eller godkendelse af oplysningerne på disse linkede websteder. Philips giver ingen erklæringer eller garantier af nogen art med hensyn til tredjepartswebsteder eller oplysningerne deri.

Jeg forstår

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Ved at klikke på linket forlader du den officielle Royal Philips ("Philips") hjemmeside. Eventuelle links til tredjepartswebsteder, der kan vises på dette websted, er kun tilvejebragt for din bekvemmelighed og repræsenterer på ingen måde nogen tilknytning til eller godkendelse af oplysningerne på disse linkede websteder. Philips giver ingen erklæringer eller garantier af nogen art med hensyn til tredjepartswebsteder eller oplysningerne deri.

Jeg forstår

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. Alle rettigheder forbeholdes.

Vores websted vises bedst med den nyeste version af Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome eller Firefox.