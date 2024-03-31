Søgeord

Improved patient care: Empowering radiography with the Philips Radiography 7000 C - DigitalDiagnost C90

By Philips ∙ Featuring Megan Doherty, Radiographer, Kevin McDevitt, Diagnostic Radiographer ∙ mar. 31, 2024 ∙ 3:30 min

Radiology

Radiography x-ray and fluoroscopy

Video

Improved X-ray workflow, Customer Testimonial

Altnagelvin Area Hospital is an acute hospital in Northern Ireland which offers a broad range of services, to a diverse population. Integral to their radiography department is the Philips Radiography 7000 C - DigitalDiagnost C90, combined with Ambient Experience. This system allows one to comfortably see more patients per day and decrease the time to diagnosis with innovative tools that help drive workflow efficiency. Ambient Experience furthermore offers enhanced patient experience and anxiety reduction.

“This new machine is allowing a better throughput of patients. It's a lot easier, the examinations are quicker, the post processing functions are taken out of your hands. “

Kevin McDevitt, Diagnostic Radiographer

Explore Radiography 7000 C — DigitalDiagnost C90

Radiography 7000 C — DigitalDiagnost C90

Ceiling-mounted digital radiography solution

