Søgeord

To be or not to be an AI user:

What it means to be an AI user in CV ultrasound

By Philips ∙ maj 01, 2024 ∙ Featuring Rob Rogers, Hila Goldman-Aslan ∙ 37:34 min

Webinar

Cardiology

Ultrasound

Ultrasound AI webinar recording

Recorded webinar: To be or not to be an AI user

Webinar highlights - Total duration [37:34]

[04:01] ∙ What is AI?

[07:45] ∙ Responsible AI

[26:13] ∙ AI and your role in the echo lab

[27:14] ∙ Coming soon: our latest AI innovations in CV ultrasound

Everyone is talking about AI these days – it can be hard to navigate what it all means for you and your role in cardiovascular ultrasound. Watch the webinar as Rob and Hila demystify AI in ultrasound and explore responsible AI, the AI you are already using in CV ultrasound, and your role in the adoption of AI in the echo lab. Plus, get a view of our latest innovations in AI for echocardiography.  

Speakers list

Rob Rogers

Rob Rogers

Strategic Account Leader, Philips, United States

Hilda Godman-Aslan

Hila Goldman-Aslan

Ultrasound AI Strategy Leader, Philips

Founder, DiA Imaging Analysis, Israel

Subscribe to our email updates

Subscribe

Related stories

We are always interested in engaging with you.

Let us know how we can help.

1
Select your area of interest
2
Contact details

Ved at klikke på linket forlader du den officielle Royal Philips ("Philips") hjemmeside. Eventuelle links til tredjepartswebsteder, der kan vises på dette websted, er kun tilvejebragt for din bekvemmelighed og repræsenterer på ingen måde nogen tilknytning til eller godkendelse af oplysningerne på disse linkede websteder. Philips giver ingen erklæringer eller garantier af nogen art med hensyn til tredjepartswebsteder eller oplysningerne deri.

Jeg forstår

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Ved at klikke på linket forlader du den officielle Royal Philips ("Philips") hjemmeside. Eventuelle links til tredjepartswebsteder, der kan vises på dette websted, er kun tilvejebragt for din bekvemmelighed og repræsenterer på ingen måde nogen tilknytning til eller godkendelse af oplysningerne på disse linkede websteder. Philips giver ingen erklæringer eller garantier af nogen art med hensyn til tredjepartswebsteder eller oplysningerne deri.

Jeg forstår

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. Alle rettigheder forbeholdes.

Vores websted vises bedst med den nyeste version af Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome eller Firefox.