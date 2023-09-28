Søgeord

Philips Azurion with FlexArm MCVI study

Philips Azurion with FlexArm:
A path to better workflows and staff ergonomics

White paper ∙ By Philips Healthcare ∙ 2019 ∙ 3 min read

30% reduction in table repositioning during interventional procedures with Philips FlexArm geometry – an independently verified study.

In this study discover how the new geometry of FlexArm enables staff to:

  • 30% reduction in table repositioning
  • 96% of the procedures work in an ergonomically optimal position most of the time
  • 97.8% physician satisfaction with the ease of imaging off-center anatomy

Azurion 7 C20 FlexArm Getinge

Staff experience is paramount in improving patient outcomes for complex interventional procedures.

 

The collaborative study by Philips and Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute (MCVI) evaluates the impact that FlexArm's imaging flexibility and positioning freedom has on interventional radiologists, cardiologists and vascular sugeons in a range of diverse procedures, whilst maintaining and delivering exceptional patient care.

FlexArm enables us to dramatically optimize procedures around the patient: we can get the optimal view of what’s going on inside the patient without encumbering all of the clinicians that are working around the table. The result is an innovation that’s not only clinically important but also very simple and intuitive to use – a critical factor in the heat of a complex procedure.

Barry T. Katzen, MD, Founder and Executive Medical Director

Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute Baptist Hospital, Miami, USA

Barry Katzen

White paper

30% reduction in table repositioning during interventional procedures with Philips FlexArm geometry

Download (1.35MB)

Azurion 7 C20 FlexArm

Azurion 7 C20 with FlexArm

The advanced suite that works around you

Ved at klikke på linket forlader du den officielle Royal Philips ("Philips") hjemmeside. Eventuelle links til tredjepartswebsteder, der kan vises på dette websted, er kun tilvejebragt for din bekvemmelighed og repræsenterer på ingen måde nogen tilknytning til eller godkendelse af oplysningerne på disse linkede websteder. Philips giver ingen erklæringer eller garantier af nogen art med hensyn til tredjepartswebsteder eller oplysningerne deri.

Jeg forstår

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

