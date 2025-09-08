Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Philips has been able to continue its global business operations and serve its customers. However, the impact of the outbreak on public life and industry in the most affected regions is resulting in a decreased demand for Philips’ consumer portfolio and is affecting Philips’ global supply chains. While this is expected to have a negative impact on the financial performance of Philips in the first half of 2020, the company cannot quantify the magnitude and duration of such impact at this time given the continued fluidity of the situation. Philips continues to monitor and assess its business operations daily, and will provide an update as appropriate.