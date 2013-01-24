Radiology Smart Assistant

This AI¹-enabled solution helps improve acquisition accuracy for upright chest X-ray exams through continual quality analysis and feedback about position accuracy, given at the point of image acquisition. The continuous feedback provides X-ray technologists with consistent, immediate visual feedback for every PA chest radiograph and can help improving performance of well-educated X-ray technologists through positive reinforcement. Radiology Smart Assistant² seamlessly and intuitively integrates into existing workflow to improve efficiency for fast procedure time.