Philips ClearVue 850 provides powerful imaging capability, increasing efficiency across your department
Request contact
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
Ved at klikke på linket forlader du den officielle Royal Philips ("Philips") hjemmeside. Eventuelle links til tredjepartswebsteder, der kan vises på dette websted, er kun tilvejebragt for din bekvemmelighed og repræsenterer på ingen måde nogen tilknytning til eller godkendelse af oplysningerne på disse linkede websteder. Philips giver ingen erklæringer eller garantier af nogen art med hensyn til tredjepartswebsteder eller oplysningerne deri.Jeg forstår
High-end features to enhance clinical confidence: Elastography
High-end features to enhance clinical confidence: Elastography
High-end features to enhance clinical confidence: Elastography
High-end features to enhance clinical confidence: Elastography
High resolution blood flow: FloVue
High resolution blood flow: FloVue
High resolution blood flow: FloVue
High resolution blood flow: FloVue
Visualization and quantification enhancing workflow: QLAB Plug-in
Visualization and quantification enhancing workflow: QLAB Plug-in
Visualization and quantification enhancing workflow: QLAB Plug-in
Visualization and quantification enhancing workflow: QLAB Plug-in
Modern design for enhanced ergonomics and utility
Modern design for enhanced ergonomics and utility
Modern design for enhanced ergonomics and utility
Modern design for enhanced ergonomics and utility
Simple
Simple
Simple
Simple
Intuitive
Intuitive
Intuitive
Intuitive
Easy to use
Easy to use
Easy to use
Easy to use
High-end features to enhance clinical confidence: Elastography
High-end features to enhance clinical confidence: Elastography
High-end features to enhance clinical confidence: Elastography
High-end features to enhance clinical confidence: Elastography
High resolution blood flow: FloVue
High resolution blood flow: FloVue
High resolution blood flow: FloVue
High resolution blood flow: FloVue
Visualization and quantification enhancing workflow: QLAB Plug-in
Visualization and quantification enhancing workflow: QLAB Plug-in
Visualization and quantification enhancing workflow: QLAB Plug-in
Visualization and quantification enhancing workflow: QLAB Plug-in
Modern design for enhanced ergonomics and utility
Modern design for enhanced ergonomics and utility
Modern design for enhanced ergonomics and utility
Modern design for enhanced ergonomics and utility
Simple
Simple
Simple
Simple
Intuitive
Intuitive
Intuitive
Intuitive
Easy to use
Easy to use
Easy to use
Easy to use
Ved at klikke på linket forlader du den officielle Royal Philips ("Philips") hjemmeside. Eventuelle links til tredjepartswebsteder, der kan vises på dette websted, er kun tilvejebragt for din bekvemmelighed og repræsenterer på ingen måde nogen tilknytning til eller godkendelse af oplysningerne på disse linkede websteder. Philips giver ingen erklæringer eller garantier af nogen art med hensyn til tredjepartswebsteder eller oplysningerne deri.Jeg forstår
Ved at klikke på linket forlader du den officielle Royal Philips ("Philips") hjemmeside. Eventuelle links til tredjepartswebsteder, der kan vises på dette websted, er kun tilvejebragt for din bekvemmelighed og repræsenterer på ingen måde nogen tilknytning til eller godkendelse af oplysningerne på disse linkede websteder. Philips giver ingen erklæringer eller garantier af nogen art med hensyn til tredjepartswebsteder eller oplysningerne deri.Jeg forstår
Select countryDanmark (Dansk)
Vores websted vises bedst med den nyeste version af Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome eller Firefox.