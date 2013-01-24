Philips Remote Services are designed to provide you with the remote technical and clinical services you need to:



Maintain peak operating performance of your equipment

Deliver uninterrupted patient care

Identify, diagnose and resolve your most complex technical problems before they impact patient care with proactive, predictive and reactive support.

Facilitate fast problem resolution and high system uptime

Allow your system to deliver high-quality imaging

Streamline workflow through timely application support needed to increase system usage



Our remote service engineers continuously analyze your equipment to monitor and proactively detect potential system issues and take the appropriate corrective action – without interrupting your busy schedule or inconveniencing your patients. Remote service engineers routinely pinpoint and resolve a potential issue even before you place a service call.



If an on-site visit is needed, Philips can provide a technical diagnosis and identify defective parts in advance, thereby delivering real-time diagnostic support to our field service engineers to speed repair and resolution.