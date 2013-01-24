Philips has recently acquired U.S.-based start-up, Analytical Informatics, Inc., whose advanced workflow tools and applications will help strengthen our PerformanceBridge Practice offerings. We’re currently working on fully integrating their capabilities with ours, and look forward to being able to provide our customers with even more solutions that can help them maximize opportunities to do more with less, while delivering patient-centric care.

For more about the acquisition, please read the press release here.