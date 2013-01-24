Improved throughput of clinical cardiology patients

The changes were implemented. “Everything went very smoothly thanks to the Philips consultants, who supervised the whole process from within the department,” attests Versteegen. “We now have the first results: On average, patients go home an hour earlier. That may not sound like much, but it makes a big difference whether patients are discharged at half past three or ten to three. Half past three is when we change over from the day shift to the evening shift. Staffing levels are lower during the evening shift, so it’s far better for our throughput if we can discharge patients during the day shift.”

Creating an emergency outpatient clinic

Once staff saw how well this improvement worked in the clinic, it was time to address a major concern in the cardiology outpatient clinic. Just like many other outpatient clinics, Reinier de Graaf is dealing with longer waiting times.

The solution was an emergency outpatient clinic for patients who need to be seen within a period of two days to two weeks. Via phone, general practitioners decide together with the cardiologists who needs to go to the emergency outpatient clinic. “Setting up the emergency outpatient clinic wasn’t a simple process,” Bax recalls, “but the help we received from the Philips consultants was fantastic. They were quickly able to provide us very sound advice based on actual data in clear and simple terms. This took a huge weight off our shoulders,” confirms Versteegen.

The emergency outpatient clinic is up and running and working splendidly. Patients, schedulers and physicians are all extremely satisfied. This has also helped decrease the number of CPC freezes, because urgent patients who previously could only be seen in the CPC can now go to the emergency outpatient clinic instead.