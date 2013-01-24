Hjemmeside
Philips - Klik her for at navigere til hjemmesiden

Søgeord

Consulting

‹ Healthcare consulting

Experience Solutions

Contact us

Need more information on Experience Solutions?

We will contact you as soon as possible.

Contact us

Contact information

* This field is mandatory

Contact details

*
*
*
*

Company details

*
*
*
Hvad betyder det?

Recent success

Transforming people’s healthcare experiences

At Philips we are using our healthcare innovation expertise to help transform healthcare. Healthcare environment transformation is about developing services that support a community’s healthcare need. We are experts in creating healthcare environments and experiences that not only meet the clinical, technological, operational and experiential needs, but future ones as well. We are well positioned to provide an advisory and active link between all stakeholders, enabling and supporting new integrated, iterative ways of working. We believe that we can make a fundamental structural shift from bricks to mortar healthcare to a system of experience-driven,  connected patient to doctor care. Solving complex healthcare challenges and developing effective, future environments.

Experience Solutions

  • Ambient Experience
    Ambient Experience

    Improving patient experience and satisfaction via a designed environment of care that makes patients and staff feel more comfortable. Learn how we establish patient and family centered care.

    Click to read more
  • Strategic Design
    Strategic Design

    Leveraging healthcare design thinking to create innovative and efficient environments and services for an exceptional experience focused on workflow efficiency.

    Click to read more

A track record of delivering results*

Our team has a proven record of providing exceptional care environments, improving the patient and staff experience.

 

These include:

• Patient satisfaction increased to 100%
• 70% reductions in rescan with Ambient Experience in-bore Connect
• Net Promoter Score of 78%
• Patient volume increase with 23%

Meet our team

Werner Satter

Werner Satter

General Manager Experience Solutions

Werner and his team help hospitals and healthcare systems develop people-centric care solutions to help improve the quality of care delivery. His expertise spans the fields of research, design innovation, new business development, and marketing.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand
Patrick Lerou

Patrick Lerou

Director Business Development & Marketing EMEA

In his role Patrick and team provide strategic advice and implementable solutions to healthcare organizations that improve patient and staff experience. Working across EMEA has given him broad cultural knowledge and particular insight of patient and staff challenges. The common thread in his career for him is to put people on the front line at the center of decision making.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

Insights

  • Establishing patient-centered care

    Article

    Establishing patient-centered care

    Lær mere
More insights
* Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.

More practice areas

 

Learn more about our healthcare transformation services for your organization

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand