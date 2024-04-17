VeriSight Pro 3D ICE Catheter

Philips VeriSight Pro 3D Intracardiac Echocardiography (ICE) Catheter was developed to challenge the standard of care for electrophysiology and structural heart disease. As the first ICE catheter to miniaturize the same 3D imaging technology that powers transesophageal echocardiogram (TEE), VeriSight Pro clearly guides physicians in 2D and 3D imaging giving them more confidence and control in interventional procedures.