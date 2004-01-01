Søgeord
Targeting with spectral certainty is the next big leap for radiation oncology treatment planning. For the first time, you can have spectral insights and true conventional results in a single scan on a system designed specifically for radiation oncology. Philips Spectral CT 7500 RT promotes accuracy in planning while fitting right into your current radiation oncology workflow so you can continue to enhance patient care.
Request contact
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
Ved at klikke på linket forlader du den officielle Royal Philips ("Philips") hjemmeside. Eventuelle links til tredjepartswebsteder, der kan vises på dette websted, er kun tilvejebragt for din bekvemmelighed og repræsenterer på ingen måde nogen tilknytning til eller godkendelse af oplysningerne på disse linkede websteder. Philips giver ingen erklæringer eller garantier af nogen art med hensyn til tredjepartswebsteder eller oplysningerne deri.Jeg forstår
80 cm gantry bore & 80 cm extended field of view (EFOV)
80 cm gantry bore & 80 cm extended field of view (EFOV)
80 cm gantry bore & 80 cm extended field of view (EFOV)
80 cm gantry bore & 80 cm extended field of view (EFOV)
Always on spectral is easy to use
Always on spectral is easy to use
Always on spectral is easy to use
Always on spectral is easy to use
World’s-first spectral 4D CT
World’s-first spectral 4D CT
World’s-first spectral 4D CT
World’s-first spectral 4D CT
Multimodality Simulation Workspace (MM SIM)**
Multimodality Simulation Workspace (MM SIM)**
Multimodality Simulation Workspace (MM SIM)**
Multimodality Simulation Workspace (MM SIM)**
High-performance table for positional accuracy
High-performance table for positional accuracy
High-performance table for positional accuracy
High-performance table for positional accuracy
Compatible with leading third-party solutions for streamlined treatment workflows
Compatible with leading third-party solutions for streamlined treatment workflows
Compatible with leading third-party solutions for streamlined treatment workflows
Compatible with leading third-party solutions for streamlined treatment workflows
80 cm gantry bore & 80 cm extended field of view (EFOV)
80 cm gantry bore & 80 cm extended field of view (EFOV)
80 cm gantry bore & 80 cm extended field of view (EFOV)
80 cm gantry bore & 80 cm extended field of view (EFOV)
Always on spectral is easy to use
Always on spectral is easy to use
Always on spectral is easy to use
Always on spectral is easy to use
World’s-first spectral 4D CT
World’s-first spectral 4D CT
World’s-first spectral 4D CT
World’s-first spectral 4D CT
Multimodality Simulation Workspace (MM SIM)**
Multimodality Simulation Workspace (MM SIM)**
Multimodality Simulation Workspace (MM SIM)**
Multimodality Simulation Workspace (MM SIM)**
High-performance table for positional accuracy
High-performance table for positional accuracy
High-performance table for positional accuracy
High-performance table for positional accuracy
Compatible with leading third-party solutions for streamlined treatment workflows
Compatible with leading third-party solutions for streamlined treatment workflows
Compatible with leading third-party solutions for streamlined treatment workflows
Compatible with leading third-party solutions for streamlined treatment workflows
Vis produkt
Philips Spectral CT 7500 offers you spectral results 100% of the time. Now it’s easy to make each and every scan work harder for you, helping guide the way to the precision diagnosis that is so critical to your patients. Spectral CT 7500 is detector-based spectral CT, which means you get the performance you require in terms of image quality, dose and workflow. Technology, advanced tools and support combine to help you get the most from the spectral experience.
Vis produkt
Ved at klikke på linket forlader du den officielle Royal Philips ("Philips") hjemmeside. Eventuelle links til tredjepartswebsteder, der kan vises på dette websted, er kun tilvejebragt for din bekvemmelighed og repræsenterer på ingen måde nogen tilknytning til eller godkendelse af oplysningerne på disse linkede websteder. Philips giver ingen erklæringer eller garantier af nogen art med hensyn til tredjepartswebsteder eller oplysningerne deri.Jeg forstår
Ved at klikke på linket forlader du den officielle Royal Philips ("Philips") hjemmeside. Eventuelle links til tredjepartswebsteder, der kan vises på dette websted, er kun tilvejebragt for din bekvemmelighed og repræsenterer på ingen måde nogen tilknytning til eller godkendelse af oplysningerne på disse linkede websteder. Philips giver ingen erklæringer eller garantier af nogen art med hensyn til tredjepartswebsteder eller oplysningerne deri.Jeg forstår
Select countryDanmark (Dansk)
Vores websted vises bedst med den nyeste version af Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome eller Firefox.