FetView

Designed for simplicity. For you and your patients.

Philips FetView is a cloud-based application that supports efficient creation of patient examination reports and helps OB/GYN practitioners organize and digitize their workflows. It imports images, videos and measurements from your ultrasound devices via a secure DICOM V3.0 connection and lets you generate reports, sketches and fetal growth curves. As a communication and collaboration platform, FetView also allows you to connect and share information directly with colleagues and with patients via the myFetView application.

Features
FetView imports all images, videos and measurements from ultrasound devices from various vendors over a secure DICOM V3.0 connection and displays them in a clearly structured layout. You can easily add any additional information you require to the examination form, for example you can define the title image and select which images to include in a presentation for the patient.

FetView imports all images, videos and measurements from ultrasound devices from various vendors over a secure DICOM V3.0 connection and displays them in a clearly structured layout. You can easily add any additional information you require to the examination form, for example you can define the title image and select which images to include in a presentation for the patient.

FetView imports all images, videos and measurements from ultrasound devices from various vendors over a secure DICOM V3.0 connection and displays them in a clearly structured layout. You can easily add any additional information you require to the examination form, for example you can define the title image and select which images to include in a presentation for the patient.
FetView imports all images, videos and measurements from ultrasound devices from various vendors over a secure DICOM V3.0 connection and displays them in a clearly structured layout. You can easily add any additional information you require to the examination form, for example you can define the title image and select which images to include in a presentation for the patient.
FetView messaging helps you quickly and easily communicate with the patient. This reduces the number of unnecessary phone calls and supports fast and efficient patient communication. You can define and select images and videos to share with the patient via her personal Philips myFetView account.

FetView messaging helps you quickly and easily communicate with the patient. This reduces the number of unnecessary phone calls and supports fast and efficient patient communication. You can define and select images and videos to share with the patient via her personal Philips myFetView account.

FetView messaging helps you quickly and easily communicate with the patient. This reduces the number of unnecessary phone calls and supports fast and efficient patient communication. You can define and select images and videos to share with the patient via her personal Philips myFetView account.
FetView messaging helps you quickly and easily communicate with the patient. This reduces the number of unnecessary phone calls and supports fast and efficient patient communication. You can define and select images and videos to share with the patient via her personal Philips myFetView account.
Simply select images, growth curves and sketches and add any relevant text for your PDF report. You can print this document and hand it to your patient, share it with her online or place it in her medical notes.

Simply select images, growth curves and sketches and add any relevant text for your PDF report. You can print this document and hand it to your patient, share it with her online or place it in her medical notes.

Simply select images, growth curves and sketches and add any relevant text for your PDF report. You can print this document and hand it to your patient, share it with her online or place it in her medical notes.
Simply select images, growth curves and sketches and add any relevant text for your PDF report. You can print this document and hand it to your patient, share it with her online or place it in her medical notes.
Take measurement data and produce easy-to-read growth curves and sketches with minimal effort. The application includes results from all colleagues you are working with, giving everyone a complete overview of fetal development and your patient’s health. Sketch creation helps you visually document the position of a finding during a mammography examination.

Take measurement data and produce easy-to-read growth curves and sketches with minimal effort. The application includes results from all colleagues you are working with, giving everyone a complete overview of fetal development and your patient’s health. Sketch creation helps you visually document the position of a finding during a mammography examination.

Take measurement data and produce easy-to-read growth curves and sketches with minimal effort. The application includes results from all colleagues you are working with, giving everyone a complete overview of fetal development and your patient’s health. Sketch creation helps you visually document the position of a finding during a mammography examination.
Take measurement data and produce easy-to-read growth curves and sketches with minimal effort. The application includes results from all colleagues you are working with, giving everyone a complete overview of fetal development and your patient’s health. Sketch creation helps you visually document the position of a finding during a mammography examination.
As a cloud-based solution, FetView can be accessed from any device* and any location with an internet connection. This gives you flexibility to work how, when and where you want.

As a cloud-based solution, FetView can be accessed from any device* and any location with an internet connection. This gives you flexibility to work how, when and where you want.

As a cloud-based solution, FetView can be accessed from any device* and any location with an internet connection. This gives you flexibility to work how, when and where you want.
As a cloud-based solution, FetView can be accessed from any device* and any location with an internet connection. This gives you flexibility to work how, when and where you want.
FetView allows you to customize examination reports at any time. Each physician working with the patient can add extra measurements and details. Moreover, you can change the sequence of information and automatically translate reports into different languages.

FetView allows you to customize examination reports at any time. Each physician working with the patient can add extra measurements and details. Moreover, you can change the sequence of information and automatically translate reports into different languages.

FetView allows you to customize examination reports at any time. Each physician working with the patient can add extra measurements and details. Moreover, you can change the sequence of information and automatically translate reports into different languages.
FetView allows you to customize examination reports at any time. Each physician working with the patient can add extra measurements and details. Moreover, you can change the sequence of information and automatically translate reports into different languages.
FetView imports all images, videos and measurements from ultrasound devices from various vendors over a secure DICOM V3.0 connection and displays them in a clearly structured layout. You can easily add any additional information you require to the examination form, for example you can define the title image and select which images to include in a presentation for the patient.

FetView imports all images, videos and measurements from ultrasound devices from various vendors over a secure DICOM V3.0 connection and displays them in a clearly structured layout. You can easily add any additional information you require to the examination form, for example you can define the title image and select which images to include in a presentation for the patient.

FetView imports all images, videos and measurements from ultrasound devices from various vendors over a secure DICOM V3.0 connection and displays them in a clearly structured layout. You can easily add any additional information you require to the examination form, for example you can define the title image and select which images to include in a presentation for the patient.
FetView imports all images, videos and measurements from ultrasound devices from various vendors over a secure DICOM V3.0 connection and displays them in a clearly structured layout. You can easily add any additional information you require to the examination form, for example you can define the title image and select which images to include in a presentation for the patient.
FetView messaging helps you quickly and easily communicate with the patient. This reduces the number of unnecessary phone calls and supports fast and efficient patient communication. You can define and select images and videos to share with the patient via her personal Philips myFetView account.

FetView messaging helps you quickly and easily communicate with the patient. This reduces the number of unnecessary phone calls and supports fast and efficient patient communication. You can define and select images and videos to share with the patient via her personal Philips myFetView account.

FetView messaging helps you quickly and easily communicate with the patient. This reduces the number of unnecessary phone calls and supports fast and efficient patient communication. You can define and select images and videos to share with the patient via her personal Philips myFetView account.
FetView messaging helps you quickly and easily communicate with the patient. This reduces the number of unnecessary phone calls and supports fast and efficient patient communication. You can define and select images and videos to share with the patient via her personal Philips myFetView account.
Simply select images, growth curves and sketches and add any relevant text for your PDF report. You can print this document and hand it to your patient, share it with her online or place it in her medical notes.

Simply select images, growth curves and sketches and add any relevant text for your PDF report. You can print this document and hand it to your patient, share it with her online or place it in her medical notes.

Simply select images, growth curves and sketches and add any relevant text for your PDF report. You can print this document and hand it to your patient, share it with her online or place it in her medical notes.
Simply select images, growth curves and sketches and add any relevant text for your PDF report. You can print this document and hand it to your patient, share it with her online or place it in her medical notes.
Take measurement data and produce easy-to-read growth curves and sketches with minimal effort. The application includes results from all colleagues you are working with, giving everyone a complete overview of fetal development and your patient’s health. Sketch creation helps you visually document the position of a finding during a mammography examination.

Take measurement data and produce easy-to-read growth curves and sketches with minimal effort. The application includes results from all colleagues you are working with, giving everyone a complete overview of fetal development and your patient’s health. Sketch creation helps you visually document the position of a finding during a mammography examination.

Take measurement data and produce easy-to-read growth curves and sketches with minimal effort. The application includes results from all colleagues you are working with, giving everyone a complete overview of fetal development and your patient’s health. Sketch creation helps you visually document the position of a finding during a mammography examination.
Take measurement data and produce easy-to-read growth curves and sketches with minimal effort. The application includes results from all colleagues you are working with, giving everyone a complete overview of fetal development and your patient’s health. Sketch creation helps you visually document the position of a finding during a mammography examination.
As a cloud-based solution, FetView can be accessed from any device* and any location with an internet connection. This gives you flexibility to work how, when and where you want.

As a cloud-based solution, FetView can be accessed from any device* and any location with an internet connection. This gives you flexibility to work how, when and where you want.

As a cloud-based solution, FetView can be accessed from any device* and any location with an internet connection. This gives you flexibility to work how, when and where you want.
As a cloud-based solution, FetView can be accessed from any device* and any location with an internet connection. This gives you flexibility to work how, when and where you want.
FetView allows you to customize examination reports at any time. Each physician working with the patient can add extra measurements and details. Moreover, you can change the sequence of information and automatically translate reports into different languages.

FetView allows you to customize examination reports at any time. Each physician working with the patient can add extra measurements and details. Moreover, you can change the sequence of information and automatically translate reports into different languages.

FetView allows you to customize examination reports at any time. Each physician working with the patient can add extra measurements and details. Moreover, you can change the sequence of information and automatically translate reports into different languages.
FetView allows you to customize examination reports at any time. Each physician working with the patient can add extra measurements and details. Moreover, you can change the sequence of information and automatically translate reports into different languages.

  • * From any device with DICOM Version 3 

