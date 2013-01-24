Hjemmeside
Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T CX Accelerate patient throughput with a simplified Breeze workflow

Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T CX

Accelerate patient throughput with a simplified Breeze workflow

Support your clinical decisions by leveraging our imaging solutions built on proven dStream digital broadband technology, present in over 2000 installations worldwide. Accelerate patient throughput with a simplified Breeze Workflow. An intuitive user interface enhanced by highly guided and standardized examination procedures helps you perform routine MRI exams from day one. And with low installation and siting expenses, continuous uptime support and easy upgrades, you can continue to enhance your possibilities.

Features
Get consistent and high quality imaging with dStream digital broadband

dStream digital broadband technology and our imaging solutions help you grow your MR practice to new heights. Digitizing the signal in the coil captures the MR signal in its most pure form, increasing SNR to enhance the image quality or reduce the exam time.
Expand your clinical reach

Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T CX delivers access to a wide range of advanced applications for brain, body, MSK, oncology and cardiac examinations. Now you can attract new referrals and generate additional revenue.
The Breeze Workflow reduces the number of positioning steps by up to 34%¹ and enables you to accelerate your daily exam workflow. Patient set-up is intuitive and takes minimal coil handling thanks to the Breeze Workflow.
Accelerate exams by up to 50%

Compressed SENSE accelerates 2D- and 3D scans by up to 50% with virtually equivalent image quality⁵. As a result, Ingenia Prodiva does not only accelerates sequences, but the entire patient exam. You can now consider adding patient slots to your daily schedule.
Reduce the need for costly remodelling

To allow your new MR to be sited in an existing room, Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T CX features a small fringe field on a lightweight magnet. This can reduce the need to make costly renovations, such as removing walls, raising ceilings or reinforcing floors.
Patient handling and set up time faster by up to 79%²

Spend less time on patient handling and coil set up with Breeze Workflow. Short cables, small connectors and compact electronics make coil set up fast and easy. While lightweight Breeze anterior coils make it easy to prepare patients on the table.
Patient anatomies differ, our flexible coils adapt to their body shape

Breeze Anterior coils are thin and flexible, and they can be quickly and easily fitted around each patient’s body shape for fast, efficient, comfortable scanning.
Up to 60% higher resolution

Compressed SENSE can be used to acquire images with higher resolution - in the same scan time currently allotted for an MRI exam - to increase diagnostic confidence. Sequences can be replaced or added to enhance critical details. A 2D sequence can be replaced with a 3D protocol to provide multiple orientations.
A smart way to standardize your exams

Getting up to speed is fast and easy thanks to our smart user interface. It provides simple, standard guidance to help promote greater efficiency and reproducibility for procedures. The SmartExam feature automates many of your exams to streamline workflow and enhance exam consistency.
Keep transport and installation costs low

Save time and money on transport and installation with the unique compact design of this system. It is made to easily move through standard hospital corridors and doorways without widening them. You can easily fit it in rooms with standard ceilings since it offers a low ceiling height upon installation.
Reduce energy costs

PowerSave technology combines efficient design with smart power management to help keep energy bills consistently low.
Provide an immersive visual experience for your patients

From the moment a patient is moved into the scanner (the point at which people report the most stress), through completion of the scan, the Philips In-Bore Connect solution can help patients to relax, follow directions and minimize motion. In a study, conducted using our in-bore solution, Herlev Gentofte University Hospital in Denmark managed to reduce the number of rescans by up to 70%⁶.
Conserve precious helium

The HeliumSave zero-boil-off technology is designed to elimate Helium losses even in normal operation⁴ under regular scanning conditions.
Maintain high uptime by resolving potential system issues

Benefit from improved uptime with the support of Philips Customer Service. Our advanced remote service infrastructure continuously monitors, notifies and resolves system issues before they become critical to your daily routine.³

Discover more about Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T

 

A revolutionary workflow delivers

MRI speed – and productivity
mr banner

What our customers say about Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T

Dr. Takahashi
Dr. Takahashi, radiologist at the Seirei-Mikatahara General Hospital in Japan is sharing his experiences with the Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T MR system.
Mrs. Silvia Schiffer
Mrs. Silvia Schiffer, Director and Senior Radiologist at Radiologie Schiffer in Germany is sharing her experiences with the Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T MR system.
MR Body Map

MR Body Map

 

Clinical cases from nearly every anatomy 

 

Explore 100+ clinical cases from your peers around the globe, that showcase how Philips MR digital technology strengthens your imaging needs.
Find the right clinical app

Find the right clinical applications for your needs

 

Our software solutions provide you with a wide range of clinical applications. Use the selector tool to find the right clinical applications to serve your needs.
Ingenia s magnetic resonance

Find the right coil for your system

 

Ergonomic, digital and lightweight, our broad range of coils is available in multiple configurations. Learn more about our full range of coils below.
FieldStrength

FieldStrenght image
FieldStrength provides regular features and articles on magnetic resonance imaging. It serves as a resource for Philips MRI users to share solutions to their day-to-day challenges in MRI clinical practice.
NetForum Community

NetForum Community
Visit our NetForum online community to share clinical experiences, optimize results, and learn from peers around the globe.
  • 1. Based on internal study comparing workflow with Achieva.
  • 2. Based on an internal study comparing workflow in a mix of brain, spine, MSK and body applications with the Achieva MR system.
  • 3. Dependent on contract entitlement and local availability.
  • 4. Normal operation is defined as typical scanning performed with uninterrupted availability of electricity, magnet cooling and excluding service actions.
  • 5. Compared to Philips scans without Compressed SENSE.
  • 6 Compared to the average of the other 5 Philips Ingenia MR scanners without Ambient Experience and In-Bore Connect. Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.
  • This content is not intended for a US audience.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

